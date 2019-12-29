Being the strong, silent type has worked quite well for Ike Chandler.
He’s a man of few words, but the Itawamba AHS running back has made up for that by piling up thousands of rushing yards. As a senior, he rushed for 2,537 yards and 29 touchdowns, and he is the Daily Journal’s 2019 Offensive Player of the Year.
When asked what he’ll miss about high school, Chandler’s answer was short and sweet: “Running the ball. And being with my teammates.”
For his career, Chandler rushed for 5,531 yards and 59 touchdowns, including 2,003 yards last season despite missing time with an ankle injury. He helped IAHS win 30 games in his three years as a starter.
All the damage Chandler did on the field stands in sharp contrast to his chill demeanor.
“Coaching 16 years, I ain’t never had anybody like him,” IAHS coach Clint Hoots said. “The way he carries himself, he’s different. … When you put him on the football field, now, he’s an animal.”
Chandler first played football when he was 10 years old. The coach put him at running back, and that’s been his position ever since.
Hoots moved Chandler up to the varsity squad late in his freshman year. He became the starting tailback as a sophomore and rushed for 951 yards and nine touchdowns.
A singular focus on playing his position well quickly made the 6-foot, 198-pound Chandler a nightmare for opposing defenses. After averaging 5.8 yards per carry as a sophomore, he averaged 9.1 as a junior and 10.1 as a senior.
Chandler was also a reliable pass catcher and blocker.
“His execution – knowing what to do, knowing where to go – he doesn’t bust,” Hoots said.
Chandler never became a vocal leader, but that was never a problem. He always listened to the coaches, he always put in the work, and he never complained.
On Friday nights, that translated into some big-time production.
“You can watch him on Friday night, and that’s the only time you’ll see him really having a good time,” Hoots said. “He lets his emotions out, or his character comes out in that instance. …
“Friday night is his opportunity to escape everything. Football is his avenue to express himself in a way that he doesn’t express verbally. He’s a rarity.”