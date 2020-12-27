WALNUT • T.J. Colom’s stature doesn’t measure up to what typical productive running backs look like, but his production on the field exceeds the average.
At 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, Colom proved to be physically imposing to opposing defenses. As a senior, the Walnut running back accumulated 2,525 all-purpose yards and 38 touchdowns, becoming the Daily Journal’s 2020 Offensive Player of the Year.
Colom’s slight frame was anything but a hindrance on the football field. In fact, it forced him to find other ways to be successful, and that was becoming a quick, shifty weapon in Walnut’s potent offense that averaged 44.5 points per game.
“I wasn’t ever worried about the numbers, I was just doing whatever I could to help the team,” Colom said. “It’s what I practiced so hard for, to have a big senior year and take my team as far as we could.”
Colom guided Walnut (8-3) to its eighth-straight playoff appearance in Class 2A, where he totaled 312 yards and five touchdowns in a 52-50 loss in double overtime to East Webster in his final game in the second round.
Crazily enough, Colom’s production this season could’ve been even better, but his touches were limited due to blowout wins and several mouths to feed within Walnut’s offense.
Colom did the most he could when he got the ball, though. He averaged a touchdown once every 5.5 touches this season, coming in a variety of ways.
“I feel like I’m the most explosive player in the state,” Colom said. “I just feel like that’s the biggest part of my game. I want to score every time I get the ball.”
Colom rushed for 1,609 yards and 31 touchdowns, averaging 9.8 yards per carry. He added another 413 yards and three touchdowns as a receiver. In the return game, Colom also took two kick and punt returns apiece to the end zone.
“You almost feel like you’re playing PlayStation. I can run this play at any time and score a touchdown. It’s pretty insane,” Walnut coach John Meeks said.
A player of Colom’s talent isn’t rare to small-town Walnut. Meeks has coached three different Division I athletes just over the past seven years. Holding several junior college offers, Colom’s recruitment is quiet on the D-I front due to his size, but Meeks thinks Colom makes up ground with his mentality.
“To me, he’s the most complete player I’ve ever coached,” said Meeks. “The only thing holding him back is different people’s opinion on height. If he was 6-foot, he could go anywhere in the country.”