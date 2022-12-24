The Tupelo junior had them in spades this season, establishing himself as one of the state’s top high school quarterbacks. He displayed uncanny accuracy and versatility in leading the Golden Wave to a 13-1 record.
Harrell is the 2022 Daily Journal Offensive Player of the Year.
He completed 61.6% of his passes for 2,837 yards, 36 touchdowns and just six interceptions. It was a vast improvement on Harrell’s sophomore year, when he was a part-time starter before eventually taking over the job full-time.
“He’s constantly growing and wanting to grow and keep getting better,” coach Ty Hardin said.
A disappointing 2021 season for Tupelo helped Harrell achieve that growth. Hardin recalled that in a loss to Oxford – one of the worst games the Golden Wave played that fall – Harrell remained upbeat.
“We had played terrible, the enthusiasm, the energy was terrible. But I noticed he kept fighting,” Hardin said.
Harrell said that’s just the way he’s wired. While not a big vocal leader, his actions have spoken loudly.
“I don’t get no negative energy. It’s always positive vibes around me,” he said.
Hardin spoke often in the ensuing offseason about the progress Harrell was making, but even he could not foresee what happened in Tupelo’s season opener. Harrell completed 22 of 24 passes for 277 yards and four touchdowns as the Wave hammered Lafayette, 34-0.
It was only one game, but it told Hardin a lot about both Harrell and the team.
“It showed me a lot of what we could be,” Hardin said. “I knew it was first game and we still had a good bit of youth on offense, (but) that our ceiling could be super high.”
Harrell showed an ability early on to make a variety of throws. He was very proficient in Tupelo’s screen game, and he was nearly as accurate on downfield shots. Harrell had at least one completion longer than 50 yards in six games.
It certainly helped to have receivers with big-play ability, like K.D. Gibson, Tyreke Darden and J.Q. Witherspoon. Harrell’s ability to throw short or long made Tupelo awfully hard to defend.
“It made us very deadly. Jeremiah did a great job timing things up,” Hardin said.
Harrell also remained cool in the pocket. Some of that was due to more familiarity with the offense, some of it was having a top-tier offensive line, and some of it was due to those calming, positive vibes.
“When I’m under pressure, I try not to panic,” he said. “I just stay calm, go through my progressions so I can make the throw.”
