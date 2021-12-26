HOUSTON • Jalen Washington prepared intensely for the 2021 season.
That’s why the Houston running back wasn’t shocked when his success came so quickly.
As a freshman, Washington rushed for 745 yards and eight touchdowns in what most everyone would consider a good year for an upperclassmen.
Halfway into his sophomore campaign, the 5-foot-9, 200-pound back eclipsed last season’s yardage with 830 yards and 10 touchdowns in just his first four games.
It was the start of a sensational season that saw Washington become the area’s only 2,000-yard rusher and being named the 2021 Daily Journal Offensive Player of the Year.
“We prepared for this,” Washington said. “As soon as we lost our last game my freshman year, we started working out four days a week, and then moved it up to five.”
Washington’s work showed both physically and statistically. Over the offseason, he gained close to 15 pounds of muscle as his back squat max jumped from 405 pounds to 525. His bench also leaped from 275 pounds to 300.
His anticipation for the season was put on pause when Houston’s first two games were canceled due to COVID-19 issues with its opponents. But once he took the field against Shannon in Week 3, the numbers started showing his work with a 221-yard, two-touchdown performance. He followed that with a 350-yard, four-score night at Corinth.
“I just had a very good night that night. A lot of things were going my way,” said Washington. “I just kept building on that.”
It was the first of three 300-yard displays on the season, capped by a career-high 373 yards against Division 2-4A opponent Ripley late in the season.
In just nine games, Washington rushed for 2,003 yards and 21 TDs on 160 carries, gaining 12.5 yards per carry.
Second-year head coach Baylor Dampeer also wasn’t surprised by the outlandish production.
“We’ve known it since we got here, that he was going to be a special player,” Dampeer said. “To see it come to fruition, and become reality week in and week out, was really cool to watch unfold.”
With the low number of games played, plus splitting carries with a dynamic playmaker at quarterback in Red Parker, who threw for 1,222 yards and rushed for 1,001 with 32 total TDs, Washington’s numbers could’ve potentially been even better.
“He was on track to run for 3,000 if he had the same number of carries as some others,” said Dampeer. “When he had a 100-something-yard night, it’s a great night for most backs, but he’s capable of 300-yard plus nights. It became the norm, which is a good thing.”