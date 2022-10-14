Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Jeremiah Harrell has become the quarterback Ty Hardin knew he could be.
The Tupelo junior has been cashing in his potential this season for the unbeaten Golden Wave (7-0, 3-0). Entering tonight’s homecoming game against Division 2-6A foe Madison Central (4-2, 2-1), Harrell has completed 61.8% of his passes for 1,526 yards, 18 touchdowns and just one interception.
It’s amazing the difference a year can make.
“Last year was like my testing year,” Harrell said, “but this year I know the whole offense and the playbook.”
As a sophomore, Harrell threw for 1,009 yards, 10 TDs and seven interceptions. It was a solid effort for a first-year starter, but Harrell was far from satisfied. So he went to work, and by the time spring drills rolled around, he looked like a different quarterback.
“He went to work with a few guys, worked a lot on his own, worked a lot with his teammates on his own outside of here,” said Hardin, Tupelo’s third-year coach. “I knew how hard he worked, and then when spring hit and the way he practiced and the way that he played, it was like, he’s going to be special. He’s got an opportunity to be really special. And that’s what happened.”
Not only did Harrell hone his natural physical gifts in the offseason, he sharpened his decision-making skills, which partly explains him throwing just one interception this fall. He also has a bevy of experienced receivers, a group that was riddled with injuries last season.
“My decision-making has gotten way better from last year,” Harrell said. “That’s all I’m working on, the accuracy and making the right decisions.”
Tonight, Harrell and the Wave face the defending 6A state champs. The Jaguars beat Tupelo 35-3 last season, as Harrell passed for just 84 yards and threw two interceptions.
Madison Central will not be facing the same Jeremiah Harrell it saw last season.
“With him working his butt off this offseason and doing what he’s supposed to do,” Hardin said, “it definitely shows his progress, the growth and maturity mentally, physically, all of the above.”
Also tonight
• Corinth (4-3, 2-0) visits Itawamba AHS (7-0, 2-0) in a battle for first place in Division 1-4A.
• Hamilton (7-0, 3-0) travels to West Lowndes (5-2, 3-1) in a 3-1A showdown. The Lions are looking to start 8-0 for the first time since 1984.
• Amory (6-1, 2-0) hosts Noxubee County (4-3, 1-0) in a 4-3A tilt.
