AT A GLANCE

Division: 1-1A

2020 record: 2-8, 1-7 (no playoffs)

Head coach: Lamart Harvey (5th year)

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kaaria Hykes, DL, Sr.

• Is the team’s best player according to his head coach.

Daevon Johnson, RB/DL, Sr.

• Leading rusher at 393 yards and 3 TDs; had 5 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD.

Tony Hunter, RB/DB, Sr.

• Rushed for 84 yards and 1 TD on 4 carries; runs a 4.5-second 40-yard dash.

COACHING ‘EM UP

Two forfeited division losses due to COVID-19 hampered Okolona’s playoff hopes last season, causing the Chieftains to miss the postseason for the second-straight season.

Lamart Harvey is 25-23 in four seasons, making the playoffs each of the first two years.

OFFENSE

Speed is the strength of the Chieftains’ offense, particularly in the backfield with Kelsey Loving (Sr.), Daevon Johnson (Sr.) and Tony Hunter (Sr.), who Harvey said is his fastest player.

Jayden Stephen (Jr.) is back to lead the offense at quarterback after throwing for 203 yards and one touchdown to seven interceptions.

Hunter will see some time at wide receiver, along with Ahmad Hodges (Sr.).

Two linemen return as starters from last season: Sam Brown (Sr.) and Silas Jones (Fr.). Brown has been the starting center for three years. Jones started as an eighth grader at 6-foot-2, 260 pounds.

DEFENSE

Johnson and Kaaria Hykes (Sr.) will line up at defensive end. Jones will flip over and play nose tackle along the front.

At linebacker, James Buchanan (So.) returns after starting at middle linebacker in the 3-4 scheme a season ago. Jayden Lowe (Jr.) will line up next to him.

Loving, Hunter and Hodges are the standouts in the secondary.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Buchanan is the early favorite to have the punting job. Johnson could see time on kickoffs and PATs.

Hunter, Loving and Johnson will split duties in the return game.

X-FACTOR

Jayden Stephen will be a critical part of Okolona’s success this season. A strong, balanced offense to pair with a solid defense could get the Chieftains back into the postseason.

COACH SPEAK

“I’m excited about our offensive line. I believe we have five true linemen. I think it’ll help us control the clock and mix a few passes in to keep people off guard.” – Lamart Harvey

