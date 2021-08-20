Okolona: Chieftains chasing return to 1A playoffs By DILLON BARNES Daily Journal Dillon Barnes Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 20, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save AT A GLANCEDivision: 1-1A2020 record: 2-8, 1-7 (no playoffs)Head coach: Lamart Harvey (5th year)PLAYERS TO WATCHKaaria Hykes, DL, Sr.• Is the team’s best player according to his head coach.Daevon Johnson, RB/DL, Sr.• Leading rusher at 393 yards and 3 TDs; had 5 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD.Tony Hunter, RB/DB, Sr.• Rushed for 84 yards and 1 TD on 4 carries; runs a 4.5-second 40-yard dash.COACHING ‘EM UPTwo forfeited division losses due to COVID-19 hampered Okolona’s playoff hopes last season, causing the Chieftains to miss the postseason for the second-straight season.Lamart Harvey is 25-23 in four seasons, making the playoffs each of the first two years.OFFENSESpeed is the strength of the Chieftains’ offense, particularly in the backfield with Kelsey Loving (Sr.), Daevon Johnson (Sr.) and Tony Hunter (Sr.), who Harvey said is his fastest player.Jayden Stephen (Jr.) is back to lead the offense at quarterback after throwing for 203 yards and one touchdown to seven interceptions.Hunter will see some time at wide receiver, along with Ahmad Hodges (Sr.).Two linemen return as starters from last season: Sam Brown (Sr.) and Silas Jones (Fr.). Brown has been the starting center for three years. Jones started as an eighth grader at 6-foot-2, 260 pounds.DEFENSEJohnson and Kaaria Hykes (Sr.) will line up at defensive end. Jones will flip over and play nose tackle along the front.At linebacker, James Buchanan (So.) returns after starting at middle linebacker in the 3-4 scheme a season ago. Jayden Lowe (Jr.) will line up next to him.Loving, Hunter and Hodges are the standouts in the secondary.SPECIAL TEAMSBuchanan is the early favorite to have the punting job. Johnson could see time on kickoffs and PATs.Hunter, Loving and Johnson will split duties in the return game.X-FACTORJayden Stephen will be a critical part of Okolona’s success this season. A strong, balanced offense to pair with a solid defense could get the Chieftains back into the postseason.COACH SPEAK“I’m excited about our offensive line. I believe we have five true linemen. I think it’ll help us control the clock and mix a few passes in to keep people off guard.” – Lamart Harvey dillon.barnes@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tony Hunter Daevon Johnson Sport American Football Lamart Harvey Offense Kelsey Loving Player Jayden Stephen Dillon Barnes Reporter Dillon covers high school sports. Author twitter Author email Follow Dillon Barnes Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists