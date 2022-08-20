Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-1A
2021 record: 5-7, 4-3 (reached 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Anthony Watt (1st year)
3 Players to Watch
Jerrian Beene
ATH, Sr.
• Will play safety among other spots on both sides; had 17 tackles.
Jayden Lowe
RB, Sr.
• Will see plenty of chances to shine in a run-heavy offense.
J.J. Stephen
QB, Sr.
• Played in five games at QB as a junior; one of three state 1A powerlifting champions on team.
COACHING ‘EM UP
First-year head coach Anthony Watt spent the last four seasons as wide receivers coach at West Point. He brought in Kenny Fair as offensive coordinator and Johnathan Jones as defensive coordinator.
OFFENSE
Okolona will keep it on the ground more often than not. Jayden Lowe (Sr.) will be expected to carry a bulk of the load behind a new – and young – offensive line. One of those young guys is sophomore Tyler Adair at left guard.
Defenses will see more than one option at quarterback, including senior J.J. Stephen and junior Fred Randle.
DEFENSE
The Chieftains’ multiple front defense features a very strong senior and sophomore. Silas Jones (So.) will be looked at to lead from defensive end. Jones and Lowe are two Class 1A state powerlifting champions Watt hopes can translate that power to the football field. Lowe (LB) and Jones were first and second in tackles a year ago.
Junior linebacker Solomon Buchanan makes it a trio of defenders Watt hopes to see around the ball. In the backfield, Jerrian Beene (Sr.) will be a leader at safety.
SPECIAL TEAMS
J’von Gates (Jr.) will handle all of the kicking and punting.
X-FACTOR
Discipline and toughness will be watched closely by the new coaching staff as they see how a young group responds to their expectations. Lowe will have to be one of the toughest as he carries the ball a lot in a run-first offense.
COACH SPEAK
“Our expectation is to do the little things right, eliminate a problem while it’s still small. Small problems become bigger problems.” – Anthony Watt, on what he expects in his first season as head coach
