The Chris Chambless coaching tree has sprouted another branch.
Anthony Watt, an assistant under Chambless the past four years at West Point, has been hired as Okolona’s head football coach. He replaces Lamart Harvey, who left after four seasons to be an assistant at East Union.
After one year at Kosciusko, Watt came to West Point to serve as wide receivers coach. He was a part of two state championship teams (2018, 2019).
“Coach Chambless showed me a lot of things,” Watt said. “He showed me how a program should be run.”
Watt is just the latest Chambless disciple to move into the head coaching ranks. Among the former aides now leading programs are Alex Williams at Aberdeen and Joshua Pulphus at Columbus.
“It’s very encouraging for our program to have these guys go on to be head coaches and try to take a little piece of us with them,” Chambless said. “We encourage it. We hate to lose good guys, but as long as they can continue to grow professionally, I’m all for it.”
At West Point, the offense runs through the running game. The Green Wave have passed the ball more often in recent years, but it’s not exactly a premier position group.
“One thing coach Watt brought was a toughness to that group, to play tough, play hard, block really well,” Chambless said. “If you block really well, then we’re going to play you, and then throw you the ball. But you’ve got to block first, and he was really good about that mentality.”
Watt, 37, is a Starkville native who graduated from East Oktibbeha. He takes over an Okolona program that went 30-30 under Harvey, including an 11-3 mark in 2017. The Chieftains were 5-6 last season.
Watt said one thing that drew him to the job was the program’s rich history. He pointed to the 1993 state championship team and to former running back Robert Elliott, a 2007 Okolona grad who went on to play at Mississippi State.
“I know that same talent is still here within this town,” Watt said. “I just want to go out and find it and develop it.”