STARKVILLE – Our Lady Academy has reassumed the throne.
The Crescents ended what for them constitutes a drought, knocking off Alcorn Central in the Class 3A volleyball championships on Friday, 3-0 (25-23, 25-21, 25-16).
It is OLA’s 15th state title but first since 2019.
“It was a small drought, and it was my first one since I was the coach,” OLA coach Emily Corley said.
Alcorn Central (26-10), which beat OLA (29-7) in last year’s title match, played well in each of the first two sets but ultimately couldn’t provide enough answers at the net. Myah Favre dominated the first set with nine kills, and Annalaura Williford had 10 in the second.
Williford, a senior and the game’s MVP, finished with 17 kills. Favre, a freshman, had 19.
“Both of our hitters came in strong for us today,” Corley said. “When we rotated one to the back, we brought another one up there that they couldn’t stop either, which was great.”
The Crescents started fast in the third set, opening up a 21-3 lead. Alcorn Central made a valiant comeback effort, but it wasn’t nearly enough.
Bears coach Eric Lancaster feels the match was lost in those first two sets.
“A play here, a play there could’ve been the difference,” Lancaster said. “Of course they kept pressure on us all night. They swung from bad sets, good sets. They hit the ball really hard, and it kind of kept us off-balance offensively.”
Alcorn Central was leading 15-14 in the second set when OLA called a timeout. Favre then tied it with a kill, and Williford slammed home six kills down the stretch to finish it off.
“We’ve been wanting it every year,” Williford said of the title. “We just had a really good season, and I’m glad I ended my high school career with my win.”
