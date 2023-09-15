Ole Miss to host MHSAA volleyball championships By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 15, 2023 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Ingomar is hoping to make it to Oxford this year and win another state championship. Randy Williams Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 2023 MHSAA volleyball championships will be held at Ole Miss.The title matches for Classes 5A, 6A and 7A are set for Thursday, Oct. 19, with play starting at 1 p.m. The finals for 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A will be held that Friday, also starting at 1 p.m.All matches will be played at the Gillom Athletic Performance Center.The championships were originally scheduled to be hosted by Mississippi State, but a schedule change by the Bulldog volleyball team created a conflict. MSU hosted the MHSAA finals last year. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Volleyball Mhsaa Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you