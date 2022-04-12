Kate Osbirn got a taste of being a head coach earlier this year. Now she gets to do it on a full-time basis.
Osbirn was announced as Pontotoc’s new volleyball coach on Tuesday. She replaces Annie McGregor, who left to be head coach at Itawamba Community College.
When McGregor was on maternity leave early last season, Osbirn filled in as head coach for the first six games. The Lady Warriors went 3-3 during that stretch.
“She’s been baptized,” McGregor said. “It was a great experience for her and for me, because she knows she wants (the job) now.”
Pontotoc went on to have a historic season, claiming the Class 4A state championship – the program’s first.
Osbirn, 25, was glad for her brief head coaching experience.
“I definitely learned a lot from those losses, but I think that’s a huge part of coaching and life in general is learning from your mistakes,” Osbirn said. “Those wins we learned a lot, too, like what works for us as a team.”
Osbirn was a member of Pontotoc’s inaugural volleyball team and played for McGregor. After college, she came back in 2019 as an assistant varsity coach and head JV coach. She’s been with the team’s rising seniors since they were freshmen.
“She knows where we’ve been, she knows where we’re going, and she’s going to take the program in the direction it needs to be,” McGregor said. “She knows volleyball, she knows Pontotoc, and there couldn’t be a better fit.”
Pontotoc loses some key players, including All-Area selections Audrey Hamill and Caroline Howard. And of course, there’s the pressure of being state champs.
“It’s the good kind of pressure,” Osbirn said. “I wouldn’t want it any other way.”