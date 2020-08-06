NETTLETON • Davis Oswalt has been a defensive stalwart at linebacker the past two years. But this fall, Nettleton needs him in a vastly different role.
The senior is being moved to quarterback by first-year coach John Keith. That was a hole that needed to be filled quickly after the graduation of two-year starter Graham Gardner.
So why Oswalt?
“One, he’s had experience just playing, even though it’s on the defensive side of the ball,” Keith said. “His athletic ability, his arm strength – he brings a lot of natural raw ability.”
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound senior has 201 career tackles, including 117 last season as a middle linebacker in Nettleton’s 3-4 alignment.
That ranked second on the team to fellow linebacker Marcus Thomas, who had 168. Thomas had the option of graduating early but decided to return, which made it a lot easier for Keith to move Oswalt to offense.
Oswalt will still see a few snaps on defense, depending on the situation and the opponent. Keith would like to limit him to 15 snaps in non-division games and 25 in division contests.
“I’m going to miss it,” Oswalt said, “just getting to hit people every play.”
As a linebacker, there is more to Oswalt’s game than just hitting ball carriers. He can cover a lot of ground, as evidenced by his six career interceptions.
That should translate well to offense. Oswalt believes he’ll be able to run the ball effectively, and Keith agrees.
The coach said he’s not had many quarterbacks quite like Oswalt, with the closest comparison being Stephon McGlaun, who played for Keith when he was offensive coordinator at Tupelo.
Whereas McGlaun was a big bruiser, Oswalt is what Keith called “a very dynamic runner. … So we’ll look more into the quarterback read game.
“We’ll look into more things where the quarterback gets involved in that aspect of it, and the run-pass option, which he’s done a good job of getting involved with this summer and caught onto it really quickly.”
Oswalt is going to use every advantage he can find, including his knowledge of linebackers’ tendencies.
“I’ll be able to know what the linebackers are going to do and how they would read stuff and adjust off of that,” he said.
Nettleton opens the season Sept. 4 at home versus Hatley.