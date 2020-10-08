John Keith’s first season at Nettleton could not have started any better.
The Tigers are 4-0 and sit at No. 4 in the Daily Journal small school rankings. They’ve found a reliable quarterback in senior Davis Oswalt, a converted linebacker.
He’s passed for 507 yards and seven touchdowns with just two interceptions, plus he’s rushed for 190 yards and four TDs.
“He really is managing the game for us really well. But he’s so much more than that,” Keith said. “He’s a tremendous athlete. He sees and understands what we’re trying to accomplish out there on the field.”
And then there’s running back Roderick Patterson. In three games, the 5-foot-10, 195-pound junior has rushed for 388 yards and seven touchdowns on just 40 carries.
After rushing for 113 yards and three scores in the season opener, Patterson missed the Baldwyn game in Week 2 and struggled against Aberdeen. But he broke out last week, running for 208 yards and three TDs in a 48-31 win over Belmont in the Division 1-3A opener.
“To come back this week and really break out again and show us what he can do was a good thing for us,” Keith said.
Tonight the Tigers face a test when they host Kossuth (1-4, 0-1). That record is deceiving given the tough schedules the Aggies have faced. One loss came against reigning 4A state champ Corinth, another against No. 1 small school Amory.
Kossuth is led by dual-threat quarterback Brock Seago and running back Zamarius Alexander, who checks in at 5-11, 225. Alexander has rushed for 358 yards and four TDs over the last two weeks.
“This may be the best 1-4 team I’ve ever seen,” Keith said. “The schedule didn’t do them any favors. You know they’ll be one of the toughest teams we’ve played, without a doubt. …
“They do some things that create difficulties schematically, and it’s one that we need to go out and play well if we’re going to have an opportunity to win.”
Also tonight
• Itawamba AHS (2-2, 1-0) visits Shannon (3-2, 1-0) in a Division 2-4A showdown. IAHS won this game last year, 22-14.
• Walnut (4-1) travels to East Union (4-1) in a game that could ultimately decide the 1-2A title. Both teams have strong rushing attacks, with East Union averaging 311.6 yards per game and Walnut 233.6.
• North Pontotoc (3-2, 0-1) tries to bounce back from last week’s loss to Ripley when it hosts 1-4A foe New Albany (2-2, 0-1). The Vikings haven’t started 0-2 in division play since 2010.