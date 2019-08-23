SHANNON • Corinth’s offense usually grabs the headlines, but maybe not so much this season.
With their run game struggling to gain traction, the Warriors’ defense shut down Shannon in a 35-0 season-opening victory on Friday night.
The Red Raiders managed only 21 net yards of offense and had one first down, which came on their first drive of the third quarter.
“I’m really excited and proud of how our defense played tonight,” Corinth coach Todd Lowery said. “They were over the top in their performance.”
This was just the second shutout recorded by the Warriors under Lowery, who’s in his fourth season at the helm.
Shannon went three-and-out on its first six possessions. After finally gaining its lone first down, Shannon turned it over on downs.
Corinth, the Daily Journal’s No. 5-ranked large school, took advantage when Will Agnew scored on a 6-yard run for a 22-0 lead.
“We just punished the offensive line,” said Corinth defensive tackle Deshaun Brooks. “The D-line came through, and the linebackers were there every spot they needed to be in.”
The defensive effort was needed on a night when Corinth struggled offensively. The Warriors, who averaged 343 rushing yards per game last year, only led 10-0 at halftime despite starting five possessions on Shannon’s side of midfield.
The Red Raiders’ defense played well in the first half, getting into the backfield and closing off the outside running lanes. But they simply wore down in the third quarter, when Corinth scored four touchdowns, including three on the ground.
The Warriors finished the night with 235 rushing yards.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Corinith scored on its opening possession of the second half, driving 60 yards in six plays. Tam Patterson scored on a 5-yard run for a 16-0 lead.
Point Man: Patterson led all rushers with 89 yards and two TDs on 15 carries.
Talking Point: “It wasn’t because their defense was so great. It was us.” – Shannon coach Darryl Carter
Notes
• Corinth’s first TD was set up when Cayden Betts blocked a punt, giving his team the ball at Shannon’s 31-yard line.
• Corinth QB D.T. Sheffield had a 24-yard scoring run and returned a punt 33 yards for a touchdown.
• Shannon punted nine times.