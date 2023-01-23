After being shut down in the second half by Tupelo’s back line, the Clinton striker finally caught a break and cashed in. The freshman scored late in the first overtime period to give the Lady Arrows a 1-0 win in the second round of the Class 6A soccer playoffs Monday night.
“She’s a special player,” Clinton coach Elliot Rimmer said. “When we need a goal, we look to Kayla. Even though she’s a freshman, she’s a leader on the field.”
Jones had gotten behind the defense a few times in the first half but came up empty.
Her goal was Clinton’s first shot on goal after halftime. She ran down a ball off the foot of teammate Zoie Zumbro near the top of the box, dribbled past the goalkeeper, and tapped in her team-leading 17th goal of the season in the 89th minute.
“I kept feeling down about myself, but then when I saw that ball going through I was like, ‘Oh man, I got this,’” Jones said. “And so it took a lot of patience and keeping composure with my team.”
This was the third meeting of the season between these teams. Tupelo (15-1-2) won the first, and the second ended in a tie.
Monday’s match was a physical affair, as multiple players on both sides left the pitch with injuries. Tupelo freshman forward Aryanna Phyfer went down twice in the first half and was unable to play after halftime.
“I thought the first 20 minutes we kind of dominated them, and that happened, and I don’t know if it kind of spooked us or what, but I felt like we kind of lost it,” Tupelo coach Hannah Kimbrough said. “Not panicked, but it affected us a little.”
The Lady Wave had three shots on goal for the game, with two of those coming in the first half. The Lady Arrows (12-6-2) were just as stingy on defense as Tupelo, foiling six corner kick chances. Tupelo also had a free kick just outside the box in the 72nd minute, but goalie Sarah Polk made the save.
“That’s been our strength all year,” Rimmer said of his defense, “and tonight I felt McKenzie Price was fantastic. We were preaching to them all week about how we’ve got to be strong in the air, and she won everything in the air tonight.”
Clinton will face Germantown in the next round.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.