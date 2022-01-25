SALTILLO – Tanner Owens got his turn to fill up the stat sheet on Tuesday night.
Owens scored two early goals and finished with a hat trick as Saltillo thumped Forest Hill 7-0 in the first round of the Class 5A soccer playoffs.
The Tigers (14-5-1) will face either Callaway or New Hope in the second round.
Saltillo established its dominance early, as Owens scored goals in the fourth and fifth minutes to stake his team to a 2-0 lead.
“It helped to get the two quick goals to establish the momentum of the game and get us to those seven goals that we needed,” said Owens, who also had two assists.
The senior added another goal before halftime, and the Tigers took a 6-0 lead into the break. Enoch Caviness scored in the 48th minute, and the match was called in the 51st minute due to the mercy rule.
Andy Buchanan, Hunter Davis and Colton Simmons also had goals.
“We’re a little different than we’ve been in the past – we’re not focused on one player,” Saltillo coach Matthew Reeder said. “That makes it a little harder to defend. We’ve had different guys step up at different times, and tonight it was Tanner’s turn.”
Forest Hill (7-10) spent most of the match on its own end of the pitch. The Patriots never posed a serious offensive threat and had zero shots on goal.
Reeder credited his back line for keeping Forest Hill at bay.
“That group’s been one of our strong suits all year, led by a couple of seniors in Oscar (Fabila) and Carter Finch,” he said. “We’ve been rotating a lot of guys back there – a junior and a couple of sophomores – and they’ve all done a really good job, and they did their job tonight.”
This was Saltillo’s first match in 12 days, and Reeder was happy with the way his team dominated. But he knows the next game will be a tougher test.
“If we show up and play our game and play well, we can compete with anybody,” he said. “We’ve been playing kind of hot here lately.”