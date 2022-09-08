SALTILLO – Being physical can cover a multitude of sins.
Despite committing four turnovers and racking up 146 yards in penalties, Saltillo held on to beat Nettleton 30-27 on Thursday night to give Ryan Finch his first win as a head football coach.
“I feel like we just out-physicaled them tonight,” Finch said. “Last week (Nettleton) didn’t have to play very hard because they had a blowout game, so the second half wasn’t as long. We’ve been in some tough games so far, so I felt like our physicality showed up at the end.”
Saltillo (1-2) was trailing 27-22 in the fourth quarter when it lost a fumble, setting up Nettleton (2-1) at the Tigers’ 28-yard line. But on the next play, Tyler Guyton made an interception.
Saltillo capitalized by driving 90 yards in just five plays, with Coby Owens scoring on a 1-yard run out of the wildcat formation with 6:24 to go. It was the second TD of the night for Owens, who also played a big role on defense.
“Offense and defense, he’s our big-time playmaker,” Finch said. “We’ve got to get the ball in his hands, and we’ve got to make sure he’s on the field.”
Nettleton had two more possessions but couldn’t answer despite recovering a fumble at the Saltillo 26 with 4:30 left. Brandon Sadler broke up a pass in the end zone on fourth down to seal the win.
Nettleton established control early in the game, opening up a 14-0 lead. Saltillo got on the board when Chance Johnson hit J.T. Beasley for a 28-yard touchdown pass, but Nettleton answered with a 13-yard TD throw from Braylen Williams to Zavian Dilworth early in the second quarter.
Johnson’s 15-yard scoring pass to Braden Bowen – plus a two-point conversion – and a 3-yard Owens touchdown run gave Saltillo a 22-21 halftime lead. The second TD was set up by a fake punt.
“We ain’t got anything to lose. We hadn’t scored a touchdown all year. We came to win,” Finch said.
The third quarter was a push until Williams found Aidan Pettigrew from 19 yards for a 27-22 Nettleton lead.
The visiting Tigers were held to 30 net rushing yards and 194 total. Saltillo’s front seven hemmed up Nettleton’s run game most of the night.
“I’ve got to do a better job on some things, put us in better positions at times,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “We didn’t execute on a few things in some situations that left some opportunities out there, in all phases really.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: After Guyton’s interception, Saltillo drove 90 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.
Point Man: Owens rushed for 81 yards and two TDs on 12 carries. He also had two catches for 34 yards.
Talking Point: “Our kids understand that we believe in them, so we preach to them if something bad goes wrong, brush it off, go to the next play. We can’t live in the past. We’ve got to move forward.” – Finch
