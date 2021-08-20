• Led team in rushing with 925 yards, 11 TDs on 193 carries.
Keegan Wilfawn, LB, Sr.
• Had 104 tackles, 14 TFL, 3 fumble recoveries.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Former Charger Colton Skidmore has been hired to coach the offensive line.
OFFENSE
Oxford will again go with a two-quarterback system. Michael Harvey (Sr.) and Tripp Maxwell (Jr.) combined to pass for 2,126 yards and 26 touchdowns last season.
The Chargers also have a nice one-two punch at running back. Omar Howell (Sr.) and Roman Gregory (Jr.) combined for 1,417 yards last year despite Gregory missing time late in the season with a hip injury.
The biggest holes on offense are at wide receiver, with 89% of last year’s production lost to graduation. Oxford will try several players here and see who sticks.
The offensive line returns two starters: guard Bryce Mullen (Sr.) and tackle Stratton Smith (Sr.), both third-year starters.
DEFENSE
A linebacker last year, Alex Sanford (Jr.) will mostly play defensive end. Malaki Pegues (Jr.) will be at the other end spot in Oxford’s 3-3 stack, while Kylan Tumblin (Sr.) is the nose guard.
Keegan Wilfawn (Sr.) will lead the linebackers and is joined by Ben Goubeaux (Sr.), who transferred from California last year. Hayden Moore (Sr.) and Martavious Blackmon (Jr.) are among the other starting candidates.
E.J. Wadley (Sr.) and Lucian Giles (Jr.) are the safeties. Returning starter Jamal Giles (Sr.) is at cornerback along with Ryan Kirkwood (Jr.).
SPECIAL TEAMS
William Wilkinson (So.) takes over kicking duties from Jack Tannehill, who signed with Southern Miss. Goubeaux will punt.
Ashten Shorter (Jr.), Kirkwood, Gregory and others will work on returns.
X-FACTOR
If Oxford can figure out the receiver question, it should be good enough to make another deep playoff run.
COACH SPEAK
“I think we’re moving into the most difficult region in the state. It’s going to be a heck of a run through that region schedule.” – Chris Cutcliffe