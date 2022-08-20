Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
AT A GLANCE
Division: 2-6A
2021 record: 8-5, 5-2 (reached 2nd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Chris Cutcliffe (7th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Martavious Blackmon
LB, Sr.
• Recorded 68 tackles, 11 TFL.
Mack Howard
QB, Sr.
• Passed for 3,475 yards, 47 TDs, 3 INTs at Heritage Academy.
Alex Sanford
LB, Sr.
• Arkansas commit made 120 tackles, 17 TFL, 3 sacks.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Chris Cutcliffe is 58-20 as head coach with five playoff appearances and one state championship (2019).
He has added Will Mangum to the staff as cornerbacks coach.
OFFENSE
The Chargers added a huge piece when Mack Howard (Sr.) transferred from Heritage Academy. The Utah commit completed 73% of his passes for 3,475 yards and 47 touchdowns last season, with just three interceptions. He also had six rushing TDs.
Oxford did not have a strong passing game last year, but Howard will have several good targets. Receiver Cashe Shows (Sr.) and 6-foot-4 tight end Jack Harper (Jr.) combined to catch eight of Oxford’s 14 touchdown passes.
Roman Gregory (Sr.) is a proven running back, having rushed for 1,042 yards and 14 TDs last fall.
Three starters return on the line: Nelson Barr (Jr.), Henry Green (Sr.) and Jamael Johnson (Sr.).
DEFENSE
After spending some time last season at defensive end, Arkansas commit Alex Sanford (Sr.) returned to linebacker. That’s where he’ll be this season, manning the middle in the 3-3 stack alignment. Martavious Blackmon (Sr.) and Ty Cohran (Sr.) will line up at outside linebacker.
The defensive line is heavy on experience. Malaki Pegues (Sr.) returns at end after recording 13.5 tackles-for-loss last year. Trey Campbell (Sr.) starts at the other end, with Malik Bell (Jr.) at nose guard.
Ken Herron (Jr.) and Ryan Kirkwood (Sr.) are the corners.
SPECIAL TEAMS
William Wilkinson (Jr.) is the kicker and could end up punting, too. Levi Blount (So.), Xavier Lewis (Jr.) and Gregory will all see time in the return game.
X-FACTOR
If Howard meshes with his new teammates, Oxford should be in the mix for a state title.
COACH SPEAK
“We have a deep group of skill players on offense. We have a lot of guys that can make plays.” – Chris Cutcliffe
