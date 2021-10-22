STARKVILLE – Before Friday, the last time Starkville High School lost a regular-season home game was in 2013, a span of 45-straight wins at Yellowjacket Stadium.
But on Friday, the same team that gave Starkville that long-ago loss did the trick again. Oxford jumped out to a 28-14 halftime lead and held on for a 42-35 win.
It also marked the first home loss for Starkville head coach Chris Jones, currently in his fifth season at Starkville.
"I was very proud of that and we did respond throughout the night," said Oxford coach Chris Cutcliffe. "Coach (Chris) Jones does a good job with Starkville and he's a good friend. But I am proud of how we responded tonight and how we made plays to answer."
Oxford junior tailback Roman Gregory scored from 2 yards out with 4:29 left in the fourth quarter, providing the final margin of victory. Gregory totaled 333 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns, including 113 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.
"Roman is a heck of a football player," said Cutcliffe. "We feel like we have a good group of running backs and Roman has done a tremendous job. He plays with a lot of heart and a lot of effort."
Gregory enjoyed an impressive first half for Oxford. He had two rushing touchdowns in the first 15 minutes to give the Chargers a 15-14 lead. Then Gregory reeled off a 77-yard punt return moments later for his third touchdown of the half.
Oxford's defense also got in the scoring act late in the half. Demonte Mitchell stripped Starkville sophomore Braylon Burnside and returned the fumble 30 yards for a touchdown. After all of the action, Oxford entered halftime with a 28-14 advantage.
"They did a great job but we didn't help ourselves," said Starkville head coach Chris Jones. "Sometimes it takes a loss to open your eyes and we do have a young team. We just have to fix it up and get ready for the next one.
"We fought back. But we have to find a way to eliminate mistakes and we have to get off the field on third down."
Starkville had two turnovers that led to 12 points for Oxford and also had nine penalties for 69 yards.
EXTRA POINTS
Turning Point: Roman Gregory scored his fourth and final touchdown with 4:29 left in the fourth quarter, giving Oxford the lead for good at 42-35.
Point Man: Roman Gregory had 333 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns, with three rushing TDs and 113 yards on the ground.
Talking Point: "In this rivalry we knew it would be a four-quarter game. And it took all four quarters tonight." - Oxford head coach Chris Cutcliffe.
Notes
• Oxford's win snapped Starkville's 45-game regular season home winning streak.
• Roman Gregory's 77-yard punt return in the second quarter was Oxford's first non-offensive touchdown of the year.
• Oxford's win also snapped a seven-game regular season losing streak to Starkville.