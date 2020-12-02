There were a lot of unknowns surrounding Oxford’s linebackers entering this season. What has become known over the past three months is that it’s one of the best linebacker groups in the state.
Led by senior Tristan Shorter, junior Keegan Wilfawn and sophomore Alex Sanford, the unit has been a nightmare for opposing offenses. Their play is a big reason why the Chargers (12-0) could win a second-straight Class 6A state championship when they face Oak Grove (12-0) on Friday night in Jackson.
Shorter was the lone returning starter at linebacker this fall. In fact, he was the lone returning starter on the entire defense.
“But we did think we had the potential to be good at that position,” coach Chris Cutcliffe said.
He especially liked the potential of the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Sanford. Playing in the middle of Oxford’s 3-3 stack scheme, he leads the team in both tackles (109) and tackles-for-loss (19).
In last week’s 31-27 win over Clinton, Sanford scooped up a fumble and returned it 13 yards for a touchdown.
“He has all the tools that you need,” Cutcliffe said. “But more than that I think it’s his maturity level and his work ethic and his desire to be great.”
Sanford said he didn’t expect much out of himself this season, “but I just expected to be the best me on the field.” He already has an offer from Ole Miss.
Wilfawn (5-11, 210) is the son of Oxford’s strength and conditioning coach, Jason Wilfawn. He’s recorded 97 tackles, 13 tackles-for-loss and three fumble recoveries this season.
Wilfawn saw some playing time last year and drew a start against Tupelo.
“Keegan is a worker,” Cutcliffe said. “He gets after it all the time.”
Shorter is a third-year starter. His outside linebacker spot is a hybrid position, which means he helps a lot in pass coverage.
The 6-foot, 185-pounder has made six interceptions, returning four of them for touchdowns. He had a pick-six against Clinton.
Shorter also has 65 tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss and three fumble recoveries.
Shorter, Wilfawn and Sanford complement each other with their varying strengths. Plus they get good contributions from fellow linebackers Christian “Q” Blake, Demonte Mitchell and Spencer Morgan.
“Me and Q Blake, we can play on the run, we can get in the backfield, and we can also drop back in coverage,” Shorter said. “One thing about Keegan and Alex is they’re good at reading through the (gaps) and spying on the quarterback, and they play fast side to side.”
Cutcliffe said Jason Wilfawn and defensive coordinator Stan Robertson deserve the bulk of the credit for how the linebackers and the defense as a whole have coalesced this season.
Oxford has forced 33 turnovers – 16 interceptions and 17 fumbles – and the defense has accounted for eight touchdowns.
“We’re covering from sideline to sideline and being where we need to be, where the ball is,” Keegan Wilfawn said, “all the time.”