Oxford kicker William Wilkinson

Wilkinson

OXFORD – The 53rd edition of the Crosstown Classic got off to a very sluggish start with a scoreless first quarter. That quickly changed as the Oxford Chargers were able to capitalize on stingy defense and several big plays early in the second quarter to take control en route to a dominant 42-7 victory over the Lafayette Commodores on Friday night.

