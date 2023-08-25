OXFORD – The 53rd edition of the Crosstown Classic got off to a very sluggish start with a scoreless first quarter. That quickly changed as the Oxford Chargers were able to capitalize on stingy defense and several big plays early in the second quarter to take control en route to a dominant 42-7 victory over the Lafayette Commodores on Friday night.
Both offenses struggled to move the ball with any effectiveness early on. The first score came with 11:26 left in the second quarter when Peter Grandjean connected with Levi Blount on a 33-yard touchdown pass to give Oxford an early advantage.
A few seconds later, the Chargers’ defense forced a quick turnover to give their offense great field position. That would prove to be a key turning point as the Chargers improved their lead to 15-0 a couple plays later on a 2 yard touchdown run from Jamarion Pegues.
The Oxford defense struck again a couple of possessions later, with defensive back Collin Flanigan grabbing a tipped pass and taking it 52 yards to the end zone to extend the lead to 22-0.
Lafayette got on the board late in the first half with Dee Gipson scoring on a 29 yard touchdown pass from Nick Thompson to cut the deficit to 22-7 at the break.
Oxford’s senior kicker. William Wilkinson, had a big-time performance, connecting on field goals of 34 and 41 yards in the third quarter to extend the lead to 28-7 heading into the fourth.
“We’re practicing special team unit day in and day out, shoutout to coach (Chris Cutcliffe) and coach (Logan) Dotson, they’re really good about producing special teams and getting us ready to go,” Wilkinson.
The Chargers’ defense pitched a second half shutout while holding the Commodores to 92 total yards in the half.
“Thought we did a nice job, we contained their rushing attack tonight. Gave up a couple explosives, but they’ve got some good players and that’s going to happen. For the most part I thought we played really well,” Cutcliffe said.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Flanigan’s 52-yard interception return midway through the second quarter extended the Oxford lead to 22-0.
Point Man: Wilkinson made both field goal attempts and also contained the Commodore return game with six touchbacks on kickoffs.
Talking Point: “Been really pleased with both of them, first of all, tremendous young men. They’ve handled all of this really well. They’ve competed against each other, but they’ve also been each other’s biggest supporter” – Cutcliffe, on quarterbacks Peter and Mitchell Grandjean
Notes
• Oxford forced three turnovers with one being returned for a touchdown.
• Oxford held Lafayette to 95 yards rushing on the night.
• Next week, Oxford visits South Panola while Lafayette visits Horn Lake.
