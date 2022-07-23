Mack Howard has accomplished much, but he wants to keep challenging himself.
That’s why the quarterback transferred from Heritage Academy to Oxford for his senior year of high school. He tore up the opposition at the MAIS level, earning Class 5A Player of the Year honors and leading the Patriots to a state title last season.
“The big thing for me transferring to Oxford was the ability to be able to play the best people every week,” Howard said. “Every team you play is going to have multiple Division I guys on it, and I don’t think there’s a better step than transferring to Oxford and being ready to face the best of the best every week.”
Last season, Howard completed 73% of his passes for 3,475 yards, 47 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also had six rushing TDs.
Playing for an MHSAA Class 6A school will make it tougher to achieve those numbers. Howard has been told how brutal life is in Division 2-6A, which includes Clinton, Starkville, Tupelo and reigning state champ Madison Central.
He could have spent one more year carving up MAIS competition, but that’s not what Howard wanted.
“I wasn’t satisfied,” he said. “I want to prove to everybody that I’m the best, and that’s just my mentality. I wanted to get out of my comfort zone and improve myself.”
His arrival is fortuitous for Oxford, which averaged just 105.2 passing yards per game last season.
Bringing in someone as talented as Howard, who is committed to Utah, can instantly improve the offense but could also make for a tense locker room. That’s not been the case. It’s helped that he transferred to Oxford in March and was able to go through spring ball and summer 7-on-7 with the Chargers.
“Mack’s done a great job of coming in and being a leader from Day 1,” Oxford coach Chris Cutcliffe said. “Really, first and foremost, being a great teammate, and being somebody that genuinely cares about his teammates and invests in his teammates. He’s done a great job of jumping right in.”
Howard said he has gotten along with his new teammates both on and off the field, making for a smooth transition.
“We kind of embraced each other, and they’ve treated me so well. We hang out all the time off the field as well, so it’s been really good in both regards, football and social.”
From what Cutcliffe has seen of his new QB so far, he sees no reason why Howard can’t excel at this level.
“He’s extremely accurate and decisive with the ball and made some big plays in our spring game, and made some plays outside the pocket,” Cutcliffe said. “All of that was really good to see.”
