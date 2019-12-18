OXFORD – J.J. Pegues is leaving home and headed to the Plains.
The Oxford senior football star signed with Auburn on Wednesday, the first day of the 2020 early signing period. At a ceremony in front of family, coaches, students and others at Oxford’s gym, Pegues picked the Tigers over Alabama and Ole Miss.
When he donned the Auburn cap, it looked like a perfect fit. In fact, comfort was a big factor in Pegues’ decision.
“I felt so comfortable there,” he said. “The other schools that wanted me, I wasn’t sure where they wanted me to play, and Ole Miss brought a new coach in.”
Pegues will play tight end at Auburn. At Oxford, the 6-foot-4, 280-pounder played a variety of positions and was a punishing offensive weapon.
He rushed for 623 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, plus he had 607 yards and six TDs receiving. Pegues had 107 yards and two touchdowns receiving in the Class 6A state championship game, in which Oxford beat Oak Grove, 31-21, for its first title.
“What he does on the football field is easy to see,” Oxford coach Chris Cutcliffe said. “He’s so versatile, he’s so smart, he can do so many different things.”
Ole Miss had been a leading candidate for Pegues for a long time. But then coach Matt Luke was fired following the Egg Bowl, and Pegues said he never got the chance to speak with new coach Lane Kiffin.
Pegues said he decided on Auburn a couple of months ago, and the Ole Miss coaching change solidified it.
“With the coaching situation how it was, they were leading from his ninth-grade (year) to maybe Thanksgiving,” said his father, Jerry Pegues. “Things happen, you know.”
Pegues is following in his father’s footsteps. Jerry Pegues played tight end at Arkansas State after graduating from Oxford.
J.J.’s mother, Allison, was a star athlete as well. She led Oxford’s girls basketball team to three straight 4A state championships (1996-98).
Jerry said that during this lengthy recruiting process, his son never changed.
“He never got the big head,” Jerry said. “He always stayed level-headed. He kept doing the same things that he was doing to get to this point.”