Hunter Crane is doubling his workload.
Oxford’s girls soccer coach will now lead the boys team as well. He replaces Charley Sabatier, who resigned so he could focus on teaching two new classes this coming school year.
Crane has helmed a dominant girls program the past five years. On his watch, the Lady Chargers are 88-17-3 with five division titles and two Class 5A state championships (2016 and ’17).
“It’ll be a challenge,” Crane said of coaching both squads. “Time will be a big thing for us. I’ve talked to some coaches around the state I know who’ve done it and am using that model. Our new block schedule is going to be a benefit to us, especially the preseason.”
That schedule will allow the two teams to alternate spending time in the weight room and on the field.
Crane will lean heavily on his assistant coaches. Macon Humphries has been a girls assistant the past five years, and Charlie Winnick has been added to the boys staff.
Winnick, who is originally from Manchester, England, was a substitute teacher and will now be full-time.
“I’ll be able to use some of his talents and really kind of lean on those guys to help me,” Crane said. “Not trying to do it all myself but really empower my assistants to go and do good job as well. We’re being very intentional about our planning and our schedule.”
Oxford’s boys were 63-19-4 during Sabatier’s four years as coach and won a state title in 2017. The Chargers were 12-6-2 last season and reached the second round of the 6A playoffs.
“I’m very thankful that Hunter was able to take over,” Sabatier said, “and I’m doing everything I can to support them.”