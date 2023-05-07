PEARL – Oxford senior John Scott Kendricks highlighted the MHSAA 2A/4A/6A state track meet Saturday with a meet record pole vault of 17 feet at the Woody Barnett Track & Field Complex. He cleared the bar on his third attempt, but failed at 17-6.
Kendricks equaled his personal best, having done 17 feet four times. He feels he can do 18 feet.
The previous mark was 16-6.5 by Connor Foxworth of St. Patrick in 2012.
Kendrick will attend Arkansas, not Ole Miss like his brother Sam, a former NCAA and national champion in the pole vault.
“He can keep his Ole Miss records. I have broken all his school records,” John Scott said with laugh.
In the team competition, Corinth’s boys and Pontotoc’s girls both finished second in 4A. Tupelo’s girls were third and the boys fifth in 6A.
Senatobia’s boys won 4A for the second year in a row with 84 points to 69 for Corinth. The Warriors trailed Raymond for second by a point, 60-59, entering the final event, the 1600 relay, but finished first in a school-record time of 3:27.01. Raymond was third, allowing the Warriors to take second place overall by three points.
Corinth coach Luke Hatcher knew that Senatobia could not be beaten.
“They demolished us at the North half. I was hoping for third of fourth because I knew that Raymond was stacked,” Hatcher said.
Pontotoc girls failed to repeat, finishing with 67 points to 77 for Columbia.
“Our goal every year is to win it,” said coach Brian Morgan. “This year we knew coming in that we had a pretty big hill to climb. We fought tooth and nail and overachieved. What would have been a large deficit turned into a much smaller deficit thanks to the effort of these girls. We're proud of our runner-up finish.”
Clinton won 6A girls for the 10th-straight year, and has been the case in most of those years, it wasn't close. Clinton rolled up 159 points to 72 for Pearl and 63 for Tupelo.
Tupelo was led by Sophie Santucci, who won the 1600 in 5:12.62 and finished third in the 800, less than a second behind the winner, Hannah Moore of Pearl.
The 6A boys came down to the 1600 relay. Clinton led Pearl by half a point, but the Pirates finished second and the Arrows third, making Pearl the winner, 108-106.5. It is he 60th state championship for Pearl boys and girls in track and cross country.
Madison Central was third with 56 points, Meridian fourth with 48 and Tupelo fifth with 43.
Other individual winners from Northeast Mississippi schools: Lukas Dykes of Mooreville in the boys 4A 3200 (10:05.35); Ally Murphy of Myrtle in the girls 2A 1600 (5:46.65); Hannah Sanders of Mooreville in the 4A girls 1600 (5:35.34); Gabe McElwain of Walnut in the 2A boys 1600 (4:432.35) and 3200 (9:44.01); Jack Gibson of Corinth in the boys 4A pole vault (12 feet); Ava Robbins of Pontotoc in the 4A girls pole vault (9-9); Sterling Scott of Starkville in the boys 6A triple jump (48-11.5); and Skiver Burch of Pine Grove in the girls 2A discus (95-4.5)
The 1A-2A-3A meet will be held Wednesday, a weather postponement from Friday.
