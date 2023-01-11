John Scott Kendricks isn’t necessarily chasing his brother, but he’s following a similar path.
His brother is Sam Kendricks, one of the best pole vaulters in the world. Sam has won two world titles and took bronze at the 2016 Olympics. He first made a name for himself while vaulting for Oxford High School before starring at Ole Miss.
John Scott is a senior at Oxford, and his career trajectory has followed the same arc as Sam’s to this point. He won the Class 6A state championship last spring and then captured a national title at the 2022 adidas Outdoor Nationals in June. John Scott signed with Arkansas in November.
The comparisons to Sam are inevitable, but John Scott doesn’t mind.
“I’ve heard stories of other people who have like professional-level siblings, and they hate getting compared to them,” he said. “It’s almost motivating, I would say, to know that this year, this is where I stack up against him – my junior year, my senior year. It’s really fun to compare where we are periodically.
“And I like the comparisons, just because he’s my brother, so it is something I hear.”
John Scott has already done something Sam never did. On Saturday, at the LSU High School Classic, he set an indoor state record with a vault of 16 feet, 5.25 inches.
The outdoor record of 17 feet is held by Sam, and that’s one of John Scott’s big goals for the outdoor season, which begins in February.
“That’s the one thing he can say for now is that I have not broken his record yet,” John Scott said. “Just because it’s him, it makes it fun.”
'Great support system'
While Sam’s accomplishments give some fuel to John Scott’s competitive fire, it’s the coach they share who has pushed both to great heights. That coach is Scott Kendricks – their father.
Scott was a track and field athlete in high school and a middle distance runner at Ole Miss. Pole vault was not his specialty, but he became an expert on it once Sam showed an interest in the discipline.
John Scott doesn’t remember a time when Sam, who is 12 years older, wasn’t vaulting. But he’s not been John Scott’s driving force.
“Sam, he helps me with a lot of his resources, like he’s got all the training supplies I could need – poles, knowledge in that sort of area,” John Scott said. “But my dad, he’s the one who’s there at every practice. He’s the one who’s been coaching me for the last four years now. It’s definitely been a group project, but my dad is the one who’s had the biggest influence on my jumping.”
John Scott has made huge strides under his dad’s tutelage. His highest vault as a freshman was 14-8, then he hit 15-8 as a sophomore and then 16-8 last season. He jumped a personal-best 16-9.5 at the Outdoor Nationals.
“The thing about John Scott, he’s always been physically gifted,” Oxford track and field coach Chris Patton said. “He’s always been one of the fastest kids, one of the tallest kids, one of the strongest kids. You put that together with one of the best pole vault coaches in America, and this is what you get.”
Oddly enough, John Scott has not set a goal of making the U.S. Olympic team someday. It’s certainly something he would like to do, but he’s only ever been focused on what’s right in front of him.
“We’ve been training to get to college, to break the high school records,” he said. “So we haven’t really thought too much into the future. We’re just trying to enjoy where we are right now.”
Patton, for one, would not be surprised to see John Scott follow in Sam’s footsteps in that regard.
“I think the sky’s the limit for John Scott. He has a great pedigree and great support system. He’s around people that know what it takes to get to that level.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.