Alex Sanford is a big fan of how Sam Pittman does things.
Sanford, a senior linebacker from Oxford, announced his commitment to Pittman’s Arkansas Razorbacks on Sunday. He chose Arkansas over Tennessee and Jackson State.
“Pittman, when he came up there, everything changed. The environment, the vibe, the people – everybody became one,” Sanford said.
After going 3-7 in Pittman’s first season, Arkansas went 9-4 and tied for third in the SEC West Division last year. The Hogs beat Penn State 24-10 in the Outback Bowl.
The top three tacklers for Arkansas were all linebackers – Bumper Pool, Hayden Henry and Grant Morgan had a combined 327 stops.
“They set the defense around the linebackers, and I’m a linebacker, so it just fit perfect,” Sanford said.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Sanford has been a defensive star for Oxford the last two seasons. He has 238 career tackles plus 40 tackles-for-loss and 7 sacks.
He split time between linebacker and defensive end last season and will do so again this fall. Sanford believes playing on the line has improved his game.
“It helped me be more aggressive when it comes to handling blockers and more smooth when it comes to if I have to pass rush,” he said.
Sanford had several other Division I offers, including from hometown school Ole Miss. But he said the Rebels lost touch after some staff turnover, which included the departure of co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach D.J. Durkin for Texas A&M.
“When coach Durkin was there, it was a top contender,” Sanford said. “But after he left, I haven’t even been talking to them any more after that.”