PEARL – Chris Pace was the right man for the job, and Amory’s players knew it.
On Saturday, Pace’s Panthers blew past Seminary 11-1 in six innings to capture the Class 3A baseball state championship at Trustmark Park. It’s the program’s fourth title and first since 1999.
This is Pace’s first season as head coach, but he was an assistant the 15 years prior. He said he turned down the head coaching job twice, but the players came to him last year and insisted he take it after Cade Hoggard left for Oxford.
“So I didn’t have a choice,” Pace said. “I felt like it was a calling, and I went after it. Big reward.”
The reward came with relative ease for Amory (30-5), which came out swinging. After failing to score until the sixth inning in Game 1, the Panthers tallied seven runs through the first two innings of Game 2.
They finished with 11 hits, including three from Walker Maranto. He sparked the fast start with a double in the first inning, and he later scored on Bo Rock’s single.
Corbin Gillentine’s sac fly made it 2-0. Amory then notched five runs in the second frame.
“We slept on it, but we brought it right back and didn’t hesitate,” Maranto said.
The 7-0 cushion was plenty for Rock (8-1). In six innings, he allowed one run on just two hits. That one run came on an Eli McNease home run in the fifth.
“The second inning when we got five (runs), that’s when I was like, I’m fixing to shut them down and we’re going to win it,” Rock said.
Rock, the series MVP, was big at the plate, too. The senior was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, and his two-run single made it 9-1 in the sixth. After Ethan Kimbrough scored on a wild pitch, Clayton Reese invoked the mercy rule with an RBI single past third base.
“He’s Mr. 3A Baseball,” Pace said of Rock. “We give him a couple of runs and feel really, really good about it.”
Seminary (23-15) was seeking its first state title in 1996. It’s not been quite that long for Amory, but it’s been long enough. And it’s validation to the players who backed Pace.
“I really wanted him to get the job, and I’m glad he coached me,” Rock said. “It’s fun playing for him, and it means a lot to me to get him a trophy.”
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Amory had three doubles in the five-run second, including one by Maranto that drove in two runs to make it 5-0.
Big Stat: Amory only stranded five base runners.
Coach Speak: “I’ve got five special seniors. It’s going to be tough to replace those guys.” – Pace