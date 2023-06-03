PEARL – Amory’s 10-week baseball odyssey ended in storybook fashion on Saturday.
The Panthers, who have been without a home field since theirs was flattened by a tornado on March 24, celebrated a second straight Class 3A state championship at Trustmark Park after beating St. Stanislaus 6-2 in Game 3 of the title series.
“I don’t know how to explain it. It’s unexplainable,” Amory head coach Chris Pace said.
It certainly wasn’t easy. Amory (32-5) had to play its final 22 games away from home, borrowing other teams’ fields for practices and home games. The Panthers went 18-4 during that stretch, including 10-1 in the playoffs.
“It’s been crazy playing on the road all the time, not being at the home field,” sophomore Jack Howell said. “That’s like our second home, literally. It’s just real special.”
Howell was the winning pitcher in Game 3, grinding his way through 6 1-3 innings. He yielded a leadoff home run to Ole Miss signee Seth Farni to open the game, and then Jeremy Mares had an RBI single to give St. Stanislaus (22-14) a 2-0 lead.
The Rock-a-Chaws didn’t score again.
“He got us out of some jams,” Pace said of Howell. “We had some guys make some plays, and he threw some big-time pitches.”
The Panthers pulled ahead with a four-run fourth inning. Series MVP Braden Maranto tied the game at 2-2 with an RBI single, and a bases-loaded walk to Howell made it 3-2.
A Ty Hester squeeze bunt, a wild pitch and an error led to three more runs and a 6-2 Amory lead.
“Small ball. You do that, you win ballgames,” Maranto said.
St. Stanislaus got the tying run to the plate in the seventh, but Tyler Sledge got the final two outs to earn the save and give Amory its fifth state title.
Amory finished with five hits, including two by Walker Maranto. Farni (2-1) took the loss, allowing six runs with six strikeouts and four walks.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Amory loaded the bases with one out to set up the fourth-inning rally.
Big Stat: Howell (6-1) allowed two runs on eight hits, struck out six and walked three on 119 pitches.
Coach Speak: “We didn’t really know what to expect, win or lose. I think everybody just had it bottled up. There were guys crying, and we won it.” – Pace, on the emotions of winning
