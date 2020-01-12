AMORY • The Amory Panthers overcame a bad start to both halves and fought back to a 61-57 win on Saturday night in the boys’ championship of the Monroe County Tournament.
It’s the second county tournament win for the Panthers in the last three seasons.
“I have never seen a group show more fight in one game than that group right there,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “To overcome two huge deficits is big, and it’s a huge credit to Coach Coln and what his guys do because they hit some shots.”
Smithville started the game on an 8-0 run and led 21-11 at the end of the first, courtesy to a hot start by Chandler Woodham.
Amory finished off the second quarter on a 15-0 run to tie the game at 28-28 at the half.
Smithville’s Brian Coxey hit a trio of three-pointers early in the third, and Woodham put in another two layups to stay the Noles to a 41-33 advantage, but a three by Keeton cut it to a 51-43 going into the fourth.
The Panthers opened the final quarter on a 6-0 run and were led by Jamerison Martin and Isaiah Thompson in the fourth quarter comeback.
Martin led all scorers with 21 points, while Thompson added 14 for Amory. Woodham paced Smithville with 15, followed by Coxey’s 14.
(G) Aberdeen 48, Amory 43: The Lady Bulldogs overcame a six-point deficit to start the fourth quarter to win the girls’ championship. Jamiyah Hoskins led Aberdeen with 9 points, while Amory’s Kimiya Parks scored a game-high 11 points.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Amory’s 11-5 run to start the fourth quarter gave them the lead for good.
Point Maker: Jamerison Martin followed up his career high of 40 points on Friday against Aberdeen with 21 points in the championship.
Talking Point: “You can look at anybody for us tonight. Jamerison hit some big shots, Isaiah made a big bucket late and Gray (Thornton) nailed some free throws at the end.” – Amory coach Brian Pearso