PEARL – Resilient as ever, Amory’s baseball team kept its season alive on Thursday.
The Panthers banged out 13 hits and topped St. Stanislaus 8-5 to even the Class 3A state championship series at Trustmark Park. Game 3 will be at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The reigning state champions have faced tougher situations than a 1-0 series deficit – namely the tornado that ravaged their town and their baseball stadium on March 24.
“I just commend these guys. They haven’t quit yet,” Amory coach Chris Pace said.
On the heels of an ugly Game 1 loss, Amory (31-5) found its hitting stroke early against St. Stanislaus starter Hugh LeMasters. The Panthers fell behind 2-0 but took a 3-2 lead in the second inning, and that lead eventually swelled to 7-2 on Cayden Smith’s two-out, two-run single in the fifth.
Smith, the nine-hole hitter, finished with three hits and three RBIs. His RBI double tied the game at 2-2.
“I came through with a hit, and everything started working its way around,” Smith said.
Braden Maranto also had three hits for the Panthers, including an RBI triple in the fourth. Walker Maranto, Bryce Glenn and Jack Clayton added two hits apiece.
LeMasters (2-3) allowed five runs on 11 hits in four innings of work.
Glenn started on the mound for Amory and went the distance, though it wasn’t always smooth. The senior right-hander escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fourth, and Kyle Stegall’s two-run ground-rule double in the fifth cut Amory’s lead to 7-4.
“Coming into the game I felt really good, but there about the third inning I got a little shaky,” Glenn said. “I don’t know if it was dehydration or what it was. I kind of got nervous, lost some feeling in my leg.”
Glenn (8-2) allowed six hits, struck out six and walked five on 112 pitches. His outing was especially clutch after Amory’s pitchers struggled in Game 1.
“We knew that wasn’t our baseball,” he said. “We knew with the crowd showing up today and all the support that we’ve got, we didn’t want to let anybody down. We came to play today.”
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Glenn led off the second with a triple and scored on Corbin Gillentine’s groundout. Smith tied the game with an RBI double, and Walker Maranto drove him in with a single.
Big Stat: St. Stanislaus (22-13) stranded eight runners on base.
Coach Speak: “They may not be the most athletic, but I’m going to be very hard-pressed to say they’re not one of the toughest teams that have ever been through Amory.” – Pace
