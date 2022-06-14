INGOMAR – Carson Rowland is gone, the trophy is in its case, and Pine Grove isn’t looking anywhere but forward.
Rowland, the Daily Journal Boys Basketball Player of the Year, led the Panthers to the Class 2A state championship in March. Losing such a dynamic player to graduation could be daunting, but the (very) early returns are promising.
Pine Grove has several summer league games under its belt, including three in the Ingomar Summer Tournament on Monday. The Panthers won all three, including the finale against Hamilton, 46-34.
“They’re pretty grounded,” coach Jake Walker said. “They know that what they did last year was special, but we’ve got a lot of guys that want a bigger part in maybe another one this year. They’re pretty motivated. … It’s been better than I expected.”
Rising seniors Jamas Cox and Jack Hudson are two players who must play expanded roles. A spot-up marksman who averaged 11.6 points per game last season, Hudson is working hard to become the kind of facilitator Walker needs in the offense.
“I’m going to have to develop a more pass-first mentality,” Hudson said. “I’ve got to work on my ball-handling, my vision, my eyes. I feel like I can do and I will do it, and we’re going to make another run.”
The 6-foot-3 Cox is already an accomplished passer, which he displayed Monday. He’s also a double-double threat every night, having averaged 9.0 points and 7.4 rebounds per game last season.
Cox knows he’ll need to become more productive on offense, and he’s taking a very deliberate approach to doing so.
“Right now I’m just passing the ball, getting a feel for my guys without Carson so we can get that chemistry and hopefully repeat next year,” Cox said.
Plenty of others are vying for bigger roles, like seniors Keaton Wilkerson and Ty Seawright. Wilkerson was out Monday, but Seawright continues to make a big impression.
“Ty Seawright, he’s in the gym more than any other kid that I know working on his game, his craft, every day,” Hudson said.
Pine Grove will be back on the floor today, trying to take another step forward – another step toward being a contender again next season.
“I was expecting a pretty large championship hangover,” Walker said, “but they’ve fought pretty good for me here.”