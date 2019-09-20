AMORY • Amory’s defense had another strong game, allowing just a late touchdown, as the Panthers picked up the 21-7 win over Ripley on Friday night.
That win came on the heels of a shutout by the Panthers last week.
“It was rough before, but it’s been good the last two weeks,” Amory linebacker Easton Higginbotham said. “You have to work for it, and I think we’re improving every day.”
Amory’s defense came up with a big stop to open the game, holding Ripley to a field goal try that was no good after a big Jamal Brooks run put them inside the 10.
The offense finally got on the scoreboard on Charleston French’s 1-yard run with 1:10 left in the second, set up by a couple of Braxton Griffin catches.
Amory quarterback Hunter Jones came out of the game briefly in the second quarter with a knee injury, then left in the fourth with an ankle injury.
James Spratt took over and put the Panthers (3-2) up 14-0 with his 6-yard run with 2:43 to go.
Ripley (1-4) answered on the first play on the ensuing possession as Tristan Vandiver hit Sentavius Hunt for the 52-yard score.
Spratt and the Panthers were able to extend the lead on his 34-yard touchdown two plays later.
“I knew I had to step up in that spot when Hunter went down,” Spratt said. “We practice it every day.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: Spratt’s two late touchdowns put the game away for the Panthers.
Point Man: Spratt had four catches for 26 yards, then rushed for 102 yards after taking over at quarterback.
Talking Point: “We were moving the ball really well and shooting ourselves in the foot all night. It was frustrating, but like I told the guys, it’s not a cookie cutter way to win, and we won playing defense.” – Amory coach Allen Glenn
Notes
• Amory was penalized 11 times, 8 of that in the first half.
• French rushed for 91 yards on 19 carries.
• Amory travels to New Albany next week, while Ripley goes to Pontotoc.