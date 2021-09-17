ECRU – The Amory Panthers delivered a big defensive effort on Friday night, capturing a 38-7 win on the road against North Pontotoc.
“We have a lot of respect for North Pontotoc and what they have going here, so we knew we had to come out and be physical,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “Our defense played lights out tonight against a receiver that’s been catching a lot of balls and a quarterback that can rumble down the field really well.”
Amory started the first quarter with the ball on the 35-yard line and scored on a 23-yard field goal by Dylan Thompson after a 14-play drive for the Panthers.
After stopping the Vikings, Jatarian Ware scored on a 12-yard run to extend Amory’s lead to 10-0 in the second quarter.
On Amory’s next possession, Ware scored again on a 5-yard run, and Jaurquez Ivy got a 22-yard pick six that put the Panthers up 24-0 going into halftime.
The Panthers continued their dominance in the third quarter as Ware connected on a pass to Cameron Haynes that went 63 yards for a touchdown, and Ware got his third rushing touchdown of the night on a three-yard run to close out the third quarter and put the score at 38-0.
“I saw a couple of things in their defense that I knew I could exploit, so I just went out and played my game,” Ware said.
The Vikings got their first points of the game on a five-yard run by Michael Anderson to close out the game in the fourth quarter.
EXTRA POINTS
Turning Point: Jaurquez Ivy put the Panthers up 24-0 going into halftime after scoring on a 22-yard interception
Point Man: Jatarian Ware had three rushing touchdowns and one passing.
Talking Point: “My message to my team going into the next game is we can continue to make the same mistakes we did in this game, or we can try to fix those things and bounce back.” - North Pontotoc coach Andy Crotwell.
NOTES
• Amory’s Cameron Haynes had an interception in the second quarter.
• It was the Panthers’ second win in a row after dropping their first two games.
• Amory returns home to host Houston in a battle of the Dampeer brothers, while North Pontotoc travels to Nettleton next week.