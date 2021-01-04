AMORY – Amory couldn’t find its groove offensively in a big Division 1-3A contest, but neither could Booneville as the Panthers came away with the 41-36 win in a defensive battle on Monday night.
“I knew they were a really good team, and that it was going to come down to just a few possessions,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “I felt like every possession was worth getting crazy for because every stop was going to matter. This was an opportunity to get a big division win, and I’m glad we took care of business and got it tonight.”
The Panthers (13-4) took the lead at the end of the first on a Kanye Stevenson putback and opened it up to five early in the second after Charleston Wallace’s bucket and Jamerison Martin’s free throws.
Booneville’s Kaleb Guy cut it to three at 15-12, but that started a scoring drought for both teams that lasted the final six minutes of the second and over a minute into the third quarter.
Martin got Amory on the board with 6:57 left in the third to end the drought for both teams, but Dicorean McGee sank a three and Guy made a layup that tied the game at 17-17.
Martin and Gray Thornton had back-to-back baskets to get Amory back on top, and the Panthers also led by four at the end of the third as Wallace and Ladavian Hampton ended the quarter on a 4-0 run.
Drew Keeton and Thornton each helped open the lead up to six, and Wallace sank Amory’s only three of the night to make it 32-25.
Trey McKinney, McGee and Caleb Gaston helped the Blue Devils get back into the game, cutting it to three with two minutes to go, but Keeton and Martin had back-to-back drives to the basket to seal the win.
Martin for Amory and McKinney for Booneville each scored 13 points.
(G) Amory 50, Booneville 35: Amory outscored Booneville 31-16 in the second half to erase a five-point halftime deficit. Jatavia Smith had all of her team-leading 12 points in the second half, while Amaya Trimble and Emma Kate Wright each added 10 points for the Lady Panthers. Booneville’s Mary Houston Ivy led all scorers with 14 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Keeton and Martin made back-to-back layups with 1:35 to go to stretch out Amory’s three-point lead.
Point Man: Martin’s 13 points were tops for Amory.
Talking Point: “They are a good team, and I think we kind of caught them on an off night. I think honestly they caught us on an off night.” - Amory coach Brian Pearson