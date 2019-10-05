AMORY • Amory quarterback Hunter Jones knows he has plenty of targets in the Panthers’ offense.
Braxton Griffin was the wide receiver who came through with two touchdowns in Amory’s 43-14 Division 1-3A opening win over Kossuth on Friday night.
“We have four great receivers,” Jones said. “Jay (Hampton) is our dominant receiver on the deep ball, and they stacked two defensive backs on him, but we have so many weapons. Braxton made an unbelievable catch in the end zone and had a big night.”
Griffin hauled in a 22-yard score on the Panthers’ opening drive of the game, then had a 43-yard touchdown right before halftime for a 28-6 lead.
“If we keep together, don’t get our heads down and work hard, we can be very successful,” Griffin said. “Our defense has been setting the tone.”
Kossuth answered Amory’s first touchdown with a quick drive capped off by a Kota Wilhite 4-yard scoring run, but the Panthers fired off three touchdowns to end the first half.
Charleston French scored on a 4-yard run, then Titus Irons had a 13-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter.
In the third quarter, Irons added a second touchdown, this one for 6 yards, and Spratt outran the Kossuth defense on his 72-yard touchdown reception with Jones diving for the pylon to cap off the scoring with a two-point conversion.
Wilhite added his second touchdown on a 20-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Extra points
Turning Point: The Panthers rattled off 36 points after Kossuth’s first quarter touchdown.
Point Man: Griffin hauled in four catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
Talking Point: “We executed well, and we turned it up a notch on defense in the second half. I thought we rolled on offense all night.” – Amory coach Allen Glenn
Notes
• Jones was 8 of 9 passing for 240 yards and three touchdowns.
• In the third quarter, Walker Maranto recovered a fumble, and Jermaine McIntosh came up with a pick for the Panthers.
• Both teams play on Thursday next week. Amory travels to Alcorn Central, while Kossuth hosts Nettleton.