djr-2021-11-06-sport-amory-french-arp2

Amory's Charleston French finished with 163 yards on 13 carries and three touchdowns in just one half of play.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

AMORY – Amory’s defense was nearly lights-out on Friday night, stifling Mantachie until a late touchdown broke up the shutout.

The Panthers jumped over the Mustangs early in the 54-6 blowout, securing playoff wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2005. Amory will travel to Independence in the second round.

»SEE WEEK 11 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

“We had people in the right places at the right time,” said Amory linebacker TJ Huppert, who had one of the Panthers’ three turnovers and also scored on a kickoff return.

“We had been watching film, and all the other defense had people that didn’t need to be there and wasting guys," Huppert added. "We had everybody accounted for and somebody always on the ball to make the play. Everybody has been doubting our defense all year.”

Amory (7-3) started out pounding the ground behind Charleston French but eventually having a 46-yard catch from Isiah Smith setting Jatarian Ware up for the first score of the night on a one-yard quarterback keeper.

French found the end zone on a seven-yard run to put the Panthers up 13-0 at the end of the first, and he continued his big first half with two more rushing scores of 18 and seven yards.

Cameron Haynes broke free on 59-yard touchdown run midway through the second, and Ware connected with Elijah Spratt on a 30-yard scoring strike as time expired in the first half to put the game out of reach.

In the second half, Huppert took the opening kickoff of the third 72 yards to the house for a touchdown, and Ja’Tavious Ward also added a 46-yard touchdown run.

Mantachie had its lone touchdown as the clock ran in the final two minutes on a 14-yard run from Kyle West.

EXTRA POINTS

Turning Point: After Amory’s first touchdown, Huppert recovered a fumble to give them prime field position to extend their lead early.

Point Man: French finished with 163 yards on 13 carries and three touchdowns in just one half of play.

Talking Point: “We wanted to establish the run early but we knew right after that we were going to get it in space, and that’s where we had the most success.” - Amory coach Brooks Dampeer

NOTES

• In addition to Huppert’s fumble recovery, Allen Dobbs and Jaurquez Ivy both came up with interceptions for the Panthers in the first half.

• Ware was 4 of 6 passing for 113 yards to four different receivers.

• Amory and Independence last faced each other in the first round of the playoffs in 2019, a last-second win for the Wildcats.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus