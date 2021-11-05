“We had people in the right places at the right time,” said Amory linebacker TJ Huppert, who had one of the Panthers’ three turnovers and also scored on a kickoff return.
“We had been watching film, and all the other defense had people that didn’t need to be there and wasting guys," Huppert added. "We had everybody accounted for and somebody always on the ball to make the play. Everybody has been doubting our defense all year.”
Amory (7-3) started out pounding the ground behind Charleston French but eventually having a 46-yard catch from Isiah Smith setting Jatarian Ware up for the first score of the night on a one-yard quarterback keeper.
French found the end zone on a seven-yard run to put the Panthers up 13-0 at the end of the first, and he continued his big first half with two more rushing scores of 18 and seven yards.
Cameron Haynes broke free on 59-yard touchdown run midway through the second, and Ware connected with Elijah Spratt on a 30-yard scoring strike as time expired in the first half to put the game out of reach.
In the second half, Huppert took the opening kickoff of the third 72 yards to the house for a touchdown, and Ja’Tavious Ward also added a 46-yard touchdown run.
Mantachie had its lone touchdown as the clock ran in the final two minutes on a 14-yard run from Kyle West.