PEARL – It wasn’t so much that Pascagoula put on an offensive clinic as it was Saltillo seemingly forgot how to pitch.
The Tigers had an inexplicably tough time on the mound, and Pacagoula benefited in a 12-1 six-inning win in Game 1 of the Class 5A championship series Tuesday night at Trustmark Park.
Game 2 is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday.
Saltillo pitchers walked seven betters and hit five more. Starter Drake Douglas (8-3) was chased in the second inning with no outs, having allowed six runs on three hits with four walks and three hit batters.
“We didn’t pitch very well, weren’t sharp. We didn’t get ahead in the count,” Saltillo coach Eric Reynolds said. “Made four errors in the field – that’s not typical either.”
Meanwhile, Pascagoula starter Brayden Scott (5-1) was very sharp – even more so after a 54-minute rain delay in the middle of the third inning. It was a 6-1 game at that point.
Scott allowed five hits over six frames with four strikeouts and two walks on 82 pitches. The sophomore allowed only two baserunners in the four innings following the rain delay.
“We just went to the pen and worked on getting over my front foot, and that’s what really locked me down,” Scott said.
Pascagoula (22-16), which finished third in Division 8-5A, has a very capable offense even without help from the opponent. The Panthers banged out nine hits, including three by Houston Johnson.
Sean Smith had four RBIs, and his two-run ground rule double in the fourth made it a 10-1 lead. That was part of a four-run inning in which Griffin Wells and Josh Forsman had RBI singles.
As ugly as this loss was, Reynolds expects his Tigers (24-11) to bounce back Thursday.
“We’ve had to do this pretty regularly,” he said. “We’ll have four or five games where we run it, and this is our flop game for that four out of five.”
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Pascagoula scored four runs in the second with the aid of three hit-by-pitches, two walks and a wild pitch. Rhodes Randle had an RBI single.
Big Stat: Pascagoula had 23 base runners, 14 of which reached via walk, hit-by-pitch or error.
Coach Speak: “I was proud of the way he came back. Some guys don’t come back after that break.” – Pascagoula’s Richie Tillman, on Scott following the rain delay