AMORY • James Spratt had a memorable first game back for the Amory Panthers.
The junior wide receiver/cornerback, who missed the first three games of the season with a foot injury, caught a touchdown pass and had a fumble recovery touchdown as the Panthers (2-2) rolled to a 35-0 win over Aberdeen, their second-straight in the A-Game.
“It feels good to be playing with my team again,” Spratt said. “It’s been hard watching from the sideline with the losses so far.”
Amory got on the board in the first quarter with Hunter Jones’ 1-yard quarterback keeper after he hit Jay Hampton for 40 yards to keep the drive alive.
Spratt hauled in his 6-yard touchdown reception with 8:17 left in the second, and Jones found Pete Moore for the two-point conversion. Charleston French barreled into the end zone from 5 yards out to make it 21-0 at the half.
“Our defense set the tone for us, and this was the best week of practice we have had all year,” Amory coach Allen Glenn said. “We ran the ball really well at times and took shots, and Jay (Hampton) and James (Spratt) made plays.”
Aberdeen’s defense held the Panthers during the third quarter, but Spratt scooped up the fumble and scored early in the fourth. The Bulldogs fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and Jones connected with Hampton for a 24-yard strike to put the game out of reach.
“We’re getting closer and closer together,” Jones said. “The first three games we weren’t together, and until we become a family, then we’re not going to be successful, but we’re on the path there. Our defense did great today, and we have to give props to them and our defensive coaches.”
Extra points
Turning Point: The Panthers put the game out of reach with two early fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Point Man: Jones was 7 of 11 passing for 115 yards and two TDs and added a rushing score.
Talking Point: “We just didn’t have enough bullets in the gun. We threw everything we had at them.” – Aberdeen coach Alex Williams
Notes
• French rushed for 89 yards, while Aberdeen’s Xavier Young rushed for 108 yards.
• Drew Lockhart and Connor Monaghan had fumble recoveries for Amory.
• Amory hosts Ripley and Aberdeen hosts New Hope next week.