JACKSON • Pine Grove’s warmup tops read, “Gritty Not Pretty.”
That mantra perfectly defined its performance on Tuesday in the MHSAA Class 2A semifinals, where the Panthers grinded out a 54-44 win over Heidelberg despite shooting 36.2% from the field and committing 14 turnovers.
“It doesn’t always look very good because we’ve got to muck it up every now and then, and make it look ugly,” said Pine Grove coach Jake Walker. “… Just being able to come and put a performance together like we did, I’m very proud of my team.”
Pine Grove (23-8) will play Velma Jackson in the 2A title game on Friday at 3 p.m. It’s the first final appearance since the Panthers won the Class B state championship in 1977.
Early in the fourth, a putback from Jamas Cox gave Pine Grove, which led wire to wire, its largest lead of the game at 45-35 with 5:10 to play.
A 10-point lead seemed too much to overcome in a contest where both teams struggled to find the bottom of the net. Heidelberg (16-11) had few answers against Pine Grove’s matchup zone, shooting 15 of 44 (34.1%) from the field.
Still, the Oilers made one last push behind Reginald Jones and Jamei McGhee. The latter banked in a wild fadeaway with 2:13 left to cut the lead to 47-43.
A cold Pine Grove offense got one final blow on the other end when Jack Hudson buried his fifth 3-pointer for the Panthers' final field goal with 2:01 on the clock. Hudson finished with 17 points.
“I sat there, I took my deep breath, and I did whatever I had to do to get a win,” said Hudson.
Pine Grove leading scorer Carson Rowland scored a team-high 18 points, but it was far from easy. The senior guard was 4 of 17 from the field, 0 of 5 from deep, and 10 of 19 from the free-throw line.
The Panthers were 13 of 27 (48.7%) from the stripe.
Rowland and Hudson both led with eight rebounds apiece. Junior wing Keaton Wilkerson helped provide a scoring punch with his 10 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Hudson’s last 3-pointer sparked the Panthers into a 7-1 run to close the game.
Point Maker: Hudson was 5 of 13 from 3-point range. Pine Grove was 7 of 25 (28%) for the game.
Talking Point: “It took 45 years. I’ve been doing this for 13, and may never make it back. We said when we left the other day, ‘We’re going down there, we might as well play two.’” – Walker