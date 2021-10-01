ABERDEEN – For the third year in a row, Amory's defense flexed its might in the A-Game.
The Panthers (3-3) snagged their third shutout win in a row over rival Aberdeen, 28-0, to make it four-straight wins in the longtime rivalry series.
"I thought the defense played lights-out, and they were so explosive," Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. "I'm really proud of our team's speed on defense, and we overcame a little adversity on offense."
Amory marched down the field on its opening drive, scoring on a five-yard Charleston French run and had good field position throughout the rest of the first half but unable to break through until late in the second quarter.
Dylan Thompson recovered the second fumble of the night, and quarterback Jatarian Ware led a drive that was capped off with his two-yard keeper to make it 14-0 with 4:09 left in the second.
The Panthers iced the win in the second half on a 75-yard strike from Ware to Cameron Haynes in the third quarter, and French added a 19-yard scoring run early in the fourth.
"Jatarian (Ware) put it on the money tonight, and Coach Dampeer called some great plays," Haynes said. "Jatarian put me in places to succeed."
Amory's defense forced three turnovers, two of those by T.J. Huppert, who had a fumble recovery and an interception.
"Our defense did well as a whole, and everyone did their part with being where they needed to be," Huppert said. "Other people took their blocks up so that someone else could make the play. I feel like we played as a team tonight."
Extra Points
Turning Point: With neither team finding its rhythm on offense, the Panthers padded their lead on Ware's keeper right before the half.
Point Man: Charleston French rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.
Talking Point: "Unfortunately turnovers won tonight. We didn't execute on offense and just didn't get it done." - Aberdeen coach Alex Williams
Notes
• This win marked Amory's 50th in the series as the Panthers lead it 50-39.
• Haynes hauled in five catches for 125 yards for the Panthers.
• Amory hosts Hatley next week, while Aberdeen travels to Nettleton.