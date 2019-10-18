NETTLETON • Hunter Jones and the Amory offense had another huge night and kept themselves in the driver’s seat in Division 1-3A.
Jones threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another two scores on Friday night as the Panthers (7-2, 3-0) rolled to a 41-27 win over Nettleton to set up a possible showdown for the division title next week at home against Booneville.
“Our offense was plenty explosive tonight,” Jones said. “You can’t ask for anything more than playing for a division championship. The last two years, we haven’t been in this position.”
Jones ran in a 5-yard keeper to open the scoring in the first quarter, but Nettleton (5-4, 1-2) took a 13-6 lead on a 45-yard strike from Graham Gardner to Dedrick Johnson and a 49-yard Jamonte Guines run after a Panther fumble.
Amory responded in the third with Jones hitting Jay Hampton and Braxton Griffin on plays of 64 and 28 yards and also scoring on another keeper.
In the third, Griffin hauled in another score, and Spratt, Amory’s leading receiver on the night, also scored on a 15-yard run.
“I have a good quarterback who trusts me,” Spratt said. “That helps me to make plays.”
Gardner finished with three touchdown passes as he found Davis Oswalt for 6 yards in the second and Charlie Sullivan in the corner of the end zone on a 14-yard strike in the third.
“This was a game full of penalties and turnovers, which is uncharacteristic of us,” Amory coach Allen Glenn said. “Our defense stepped up in the second half, and we made some big plays.”
Extra points
Turning Point: Spratt’s touchdown run late in the third quarter helped Amory pull away.
Point Man: Jones was 12 of 19 for 237 yards passing, rushed for 32 yards and had a hand in all but one of the Panthers’ touchdowns.
Talking Point: “I’m proud of the effort we had on both sides of the ball. They had some big plays on third and fourth down for touchdowns, and we have to eliminate that.” – Nettleton coach Ken Topps
Notes
• Nettleton’s Dedrick Johnson hauled in his seventh interception of the season.
• Amory turned the ball over 4 times, while Nettleton did twice.
• Amory hosts Booneville next week, while Nettleton hosts Alcorn Central.