BOONEVILLE – Amory’s Bo Rock worked his way out of a jam in the third inning and didn’t allow another baserunner for the rest of the night as the Panthers picked up the 9-3 win in Game 2 to sweep their Class 3A North half series, 2-0, over Booneville.
The win sends the Panthers to the state championship series for the first time since 2010. They will play the winner of Clarkdale and Seminary, which will play a Game 3 on Monday.
“I got angry and hyped after that inning, and I think I throw better under emotion,” Rock said. “A bunch of pitchers don’t throw well under emotion, but I like to be emotional the whole time I’m pitching.”
Amory (28-5) came out swinging in the first, putting up a 4-0 lead that included RBI singles from Rock and Bryce Glenn.
Booneville had a two-out rally in the third, capitalizing on two errors to cut it to a one-run game. Ben Sandlin and Gage Harrelson drove in runs in the inning, but Rock picked up a strikeout to strand a pair and preserve the lead.
The Panthers answered with three in the top of the fifth. Walker Maranto smashed a solo shot to lead off the inning, and Glenn, who went 4 for 4 on the night, added another RBI hit later in the frame.
“We knew a plus arm was coming tonight and that we had to have a big approach,” Glenn said.
Tyler Sledge put the game away with his first homer of the season in the top of the seventh, a two-run shot after Glenn’s fourth hit.
Rock allowed three hits on the night, struck out ten and walked none..
“I told them that they weren’t going to quit, and no lead is safe. We were up by three here last year,” Amory coach Chris Pace said. “Bo was lights out tonight, and that’s impressive.”
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Maranto’s solo homer sparked a three-run fifth inning.
Big Stat: All nine in the Amory lineup reached base in the win, with eight recording at least one hit.
Coach Speak: “There’s a bunch of fight in them. It’s been with them all year.” - Pace