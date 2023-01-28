BELDEN – Once Amory grabbed the momentum, it never let go.
A pair of goals in the first half held up, and the Panthers knocked off Tupelo Christian 2-0 on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Class I boys soccer playoffs.
Amory (10-13-1) will travel to St. Andrew’s for the North half final.
TCPS (11-11) controlled possession in the early minutes of the game, but then a ball got loose behind the Eagles’ goal keeper, and Cayden Smith poked it in for a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute.
“We tried to force things a little bit early in the game, didn’t really try to connect passes or play into space,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “A lot of it was rushed, one touch on the ball. But I thought we settled in.”
In the 35th minute, Smith lofted a pass to fellow senior Dylan Thompson, who beat the goalie to the ball and drilled home a shot from the top right corner of the box for a 2-0 lead.
“We spread the defense out really good off passes, and I chipped one over the back, and Dylan finished,” Smith said.
While the Panthers did not score again, they still had plenty of chances, finishing with 11 shots on goal. TCPS had few scoring opportunities until the closing minutes. Junior Stuart Long, who had scored eight goals over the first two playoff games, was boxed up after some early chances.
“(Long) is the guy you have to isolate with them, because the first time we played them, he created some really good opportunities for them. I thought we did a pretty good job defending him today,” Clayton said.
Amory and TCPS are division foes, and the Panthers won both meetings in the regular season.
This was the deepest playoff run in program history for TCPS, and it loses only one starter this year.
“This has been a great season for us,” coach Phillip Raper said. “We actually picked it up toward the end of the season, and we found our groove and found where everybody should be playing and found our formation and made it work.”
