SMITHVILLE - Amory jumped out to an early lead on Tuesday night, using that cushion to roll to a 66-55 win over county rival Smithville.
The Panthers move to 4-0 on the season as Smithville drops its season opener.
"We got a good lead and had some things going early," Amory coach Brian Pearson said. "What I was frustrated with was that we bailed away from what we were doing well and tried to change it up too much, and we didn't have to. Smithville continued to play hard and put us in situations where they were really aggressive."
Amory was able to jump out to a 14-2 lead in the first after threes by Jamerison Martin and Drew Keeton.
Smithville cut it to 11 twice late in the second, but the Panthers responded with a quick 7-0 lead to end the first half up 41-23 with points from Gray Thornton, Kanye Stevenson and Keeton.
Malik White opened the third with a layup to go up by 20, but Blake Williams had a 7-0 run of his own to get the Noles back within reach.
Khirei Standifer, Chandler Woodham and Williams helped cut that to a seven-point game late in the third before Amory's 10-0 run to close that quarter and start the fourth helped them pull away.
"I tell them all the time that it's a game of runs," Pearson said. "We have the ability to make some of those ourselves."
Keeton led four Panthers in double figures with 18 points, followed by Martin's 16, White's 12 and Thornton's 10 points.
(G) Amory 65, Smithville 31: Kimiya Parks led Amory with 16 points as the Lady Panthers improved to 2-2 while Emma Kate Wright added 12 and Laney Howell had 11 points. Orlandria Smith scored 14 and Chloe Summerford had 12 for Smithville.
EXTRA POINTS
Turning Point: After a layup from Williams made it 47-40, Amory scored the next 10 late in the third and early in the fourth, six of that from Keeton.
Point Man: Smithville's Blake Williams led all scorers with 21 points.
Talking Point: "I was really proud of our guys because every time Smithville made a run, we seemed to respond and stretch it back out." - Amory coach Brian Pearson