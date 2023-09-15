ABERDEEN – In a county rivalry game that dates back to 1923, the Amory Panthers put up a dominant performance knocking off Aberdeen 45-12 to claim their sixth-straight win over the Bulldogs on Friday night.
“We didn’t start the game the way that we wanted, not fielding the ball on the opening kick return, but we got going really fast,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “I challenged our defense to hold them scoreless, and they did really well and came away with a lot of turnovers in that first half.”
Amory’s defense forced takeaways on the Bulldogs’ first four possessions in the first, and the offense capitalized after each takeaway, gaining a 28-0 lead late in the quarter with Braden Maranto and Emmanuel Randle both scoring a pair of touchdown runs.
“This is my first time starting in the A-Game, so I came down here we emotions and the mindset to win, and I left with those same emotions,” Randle said.
The Panthers went into halftime up 45-0 after Maranto connected on a 45-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Blair.
“We wanted to make it hard on their defense, forcing them to cover two running backs and also worry about what we can do in our passing game,” Maranto said.
Aberdeen was able to avoid the shutout in the second half as Don Gilleylen broke free on a 90-yard kickoff return to start the third, while Maurice Howard opened the fourth with a 4-yard touchdown run.
“We played the worst half of football that we’ve ever played in a while,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “Two weeks of bad football leads to what we did today, so I’ve just got to do a better job of preparing the kids to play.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: Amory’s defense forced turnovers on Aberdeen’s first four possessions of the game, scoring after each takeaway.
Point Men: Amory’s Emmanuel Randle and Braden Maranto combined for nearly 250 total yards of offense and seven touchdowns.
Talking Point: “We had three touchdowns called back, so I think Emmanuel Randle would’ve had five on the night if we didn’t have some of them called back.” - Dampeer
Notes
• Amory’s Tyree Neely, Allen Dobbs, Elijah Spratt and Jaiden Clark all had takeaways for the Panthers’ defense.
• Amory will head to Corinth next week, while Aberdeen will face off against Caledonia.
