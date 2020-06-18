TUPELO • Hayley Parker has been promoted to head coach of Tupelo’s softball program.
The hire received school board approval on Thursday afternoon.
Parker has served as a Tupelo assistant the past two years. She replaces Dana Rhea, who left after five years to take over the Kossuth softball program.
This is the first head coaching job for the 27-year-old Parker.
“I’m pretty fired up,” she said. “It’s going to be a different adventure. I’m ready for it.”
Rhea said Parker, who played for him at Nettleton, was the right hire. He cited her passion for the game and her work ethic.
“When I resigned, I threw her name in the hat, and I thought she was the person for the job. … I don’t think they could have found a better coach for Tupelo than Hayley Parker,” Rhea said.
Prior to joining Rhea’s staff, Parker spent one year as an assistant coach at Blue Mountain College. She also spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at the University of Central Arkansas, where she played for two years.
Parker’s coaching approach has been heavily influenced by Rhea. He was an assistant at Nettleton when she played there, and they helped the Lady Tigers win three-straight Class 3A state championships (2009-11).
“I’ve learned so much just from watching him as a player and as a coach,” Parker said. “Being able to morph those (experiences) into one has helped me relate as a coach with the kids and tie it all into one.”
Rhea led Tupelo to the 6A state title in 2017, the program’s first. He was 85-35 in five years, including 6-3 during the pandemic-shortened season.
Parker is eager to jump into her new role.
“I enjoy being around them,” she said. “They’re a fun group of kids to be around and get to coach.”