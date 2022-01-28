SALTILLO • New Hope typically has no problems scoring the basketball, until they did in a cold first half on Friday night.
The Trojans shot just 16.6% in the first half before working out the kinks to climb back with a 42-35 win over No. 4 Saltillo to wrap up a perfect 6-0 record in Division 1-5A play.
New Hope (17-3) is led by guard Caleb Parr (18.4 ppg) and L.J. Hackman (19.8 ppg), but the latter’s stroke never found its rhythm, shooting 1 of 10 from the floor, finishing with nine points.
But Parr picked up the slack, particularly in the second half, where he scored 12 of his game-high 18 points on 4 of 6 from the field in the final two quarters.
“They pick up each other when they have to,” said New Hope coach Drew McBrayer. “In the first half, both of them were struggling, and that’s not normal. … I was glad Caleb put us on his back in the second half.”
Saltillo (20-4, 3-3) entered the second half up 20-13, but it caught the case of a small rim, shooting 26.3% in that span with eight turnovers to boot.
New Hope outscored the Tigers 14-4 in the third quarter to carry a 27-24 lead into the fourth.
“All year, we’ve been a great defensive team. I think we’re holding teams to 42 points per game, but we’re averaging 48 points per game,” said Saltillo coach Craig Lauderdale. “… I told them after the game, ‘We played great defense but we just came up short on the offensive end.’”
Parr extended the Trojans’ lead in the fourth, scoring the team’s first seven points of the period for a six-point lead. Later, as Saltillo had a chance to cut it to one possession, the Tigers missed one of three missed free throws in the period, and New Hope capitalized by going 6 of 6 from the stripe in the final minute.
New Hope was 16 of 17 from the free-throw line, while Saltillo was 5 of 10. Dee Howell led the Tigers with 12 points, and Demetrius Duffy added 10.
(G) Saltillo 37, New Hope 26: Caroline Hamm and I.G. Presley both scored nine points to lead the Lady Tigers to a 1-5A win.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: New Hope opened the second half on a 12-2 run by the 2:50 mark using its only two made threes for its first lead of the game.
Point Maker: Parr was 5 of 11 from the floor and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line.
Talking Point: “Free throws will win you basketball games. They made them and we didn’t.” - Lauderdale.