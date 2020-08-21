The long-anticipated arrival of the 2020 football season has presented several challenges, but Marshall Academy and other football programs within the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools (MAIS) will take the field tonight for their season openers.
The Patriots hit the road to face North Delta Academy. The Green Wave coasted to a 41-12 victory last season in this matchup after building a 33-0 lead by halftime.
Marshall Academy hopes for a different outcome this go-around.
“We haven’t had any live bullets thrown at us yet, but our players have responded well in practice so far and are doing everything we ask of them,” said Marshall Academy head coach Tony Banks.
Banks is entering the first year of his second stint with the Patriots. He served as the head coach from 1999 to 2002 before leaving for the same position at Carroll Academy. In his four years with the Patriots, Banks led his team to a 24-22 record, including two division titles.
Marshall Academy picked up its 11th division title in program history last season, going 3-0 within Division 1-3A and earning a first-round bye before being ousted from the playoffs by Indianola Academy in the second round.
Banks believes this group is ready to push further than they went a season ago, and most of that will come from the offensive side of the ball.
The Patriots return three of their five starters along the offensive line and feature a solid running back in Colton Neal, but will be breaking in a new quarterback in sophomore Walker Sanders.
“Walker is very talented,” Banks said. “He has gotten better every day. I think he has a high ceiling, but he doesn’t have experience back there yet. He played some wide receiver and safety as a freshman, so he’s seen the speed of the game but he will see it from a different angle at quarterback.”
Tonight’s other area games
Calhoun Academy at Lee (Ark.)
Hebron Christian at Marvell (Ark.)
Oak Hill Academy at Benton Academy
Starkville Academy at Lamar